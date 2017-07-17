Is Startup Culture in France's DNA?
7/18/2017 00:01 AM EDT
0 comments post a comment
By launching "Startup Nation" mantra, Macron might be forcing in vain something that French people - especially the ubiquitous functionaires of corporate and government bureaucracy - simply don't get. There is no word in French for "customer service."
France’s new president, Emmanuel Macron, is eager to make France the world’s new “startup nation.”
Me, I love the idea. It’s a win-win for Western democracy if France transforms itself, advances its business and technology development and adds a strong new pillar to the new digital economy.
This “startup nation” gag, however, could easily fizzle. Worse, I’m afraid it could backfire on a young, inexperienced president to discredit his good ideas. After all, France can’t be a startup nation if the French people prefer not to turn on the ignition.
Starting up a company means responsibility for everything from designing and developing a product (or service) to figuring out the supply chain and delivering to the customer. It’s a hard work with no time or space to play the blame game when things go wrong. Whoever’s at fault, you either fix it or go under.
Macron might be forcing in vain something that French people — especially the ubiquitous functionaires of corporate and government bureaucracy — simply don’t get. There is no word in French for “customer service.”
I arrived here in Paris on July 14 – the Bastille Day — only to discover our “Livebox,” a set-top box provided by Orange (formerly France Telecom) connected to the Internet via fiber optics, was out of order. Apparently, a huge rain storm hit Paris a week ago, which seeped just enough water into our Paris apartment to seek out our Livebox and fry its circuits.
Of course, these things always happen at the least convenient moments. In this case, we were facing a long weekend beginning with Bastille Day, and I was facing a backload of Web work after a week in transit. Luckily (I thought), the Orange boutique — the service provider’s retail shop — in my neighborhood remains open on Saturday. I walked there with my damaged box and asked for a new one.
Immediately — with a prideful note — my Orange salesman tells me this is absolutely impossible. Unthinkable. Incroyable, madame! I had neglected to call the appropriate Orange “hotline,” from my French landline at home, to get a “code,” which would authorize the Orange boutique to get me a new box.
But here’s the Catch-22. My French landline at home goes through my busted Livebox. The hotline number 3900 can be only reached by French landline or French mobile number. My U.S. cell phone is an invalid source of communication, especially in an emergency. Thank God my appendix wasn’t bursting.
So, I see a landline phone right there. I say, OK, I’ll use that phone. The Orange man turns white. “Oh non!” he says, “Non, non, non!”
I see a landline in another room. “How about that one?” The Orange man is going pink: “Non!” I ask why. He answers, “Ce n’est pas mon travail (It’s not my job).”
His firm position is simple: Orange has boutiques to sell new subscriptions. Once you’ve subscribed, you cease to exist. And you’re annoying if you try to exist.
Really?
We live in an era when few companies — especially startups — can afford the old brick-and-mortar business model. Orange, thanks to its roots as mighty France Telecom, has 20 stores throughout Paris — affording them the perfect opportunity to provide customers with the “Orange” experience.
So what is the “Orange experience”?
Next page: High suicide rate