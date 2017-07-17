Virtual Prototyping for Fault Analysis, Functional Safety
7/18/2017 00:01 AM EDT
0 comments post a comment
Using the simulation platforms, an automotive design engineer can perform all major tests that can be done on a physical prototype and any test that is difficult to perform or requires specialized testing equipment.
Over the past decade, the complexity of electrical systems that go into an automobile has been increasing exponentially. Added to the sophistication is the risk of failures. Failure in the system could cause a myriad of problems. Some failures may cause a slight discomfort while others can cost one’s life. For example, failure of the audio system may affect one’s need for entertainment, while failure in the deployment of airbag could lead to a catastrophic event. In addition to the risk to the passengers, the reputation of the companies is at stake and the associated financial loss has a greater impact on the automotive manufacturers.
Analyzing the data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an agency of the U.S. Government and part of the Department of Transportation, the number of recalls for vehicle models has been increasing with every passing year. A recall is made when the car manufacturer or other agencies identifies a defect related to safety for a car model or does not comply with a federal safety standard. When such order is issued, the car manufacturer shall make the required corrections free of charge. Thus, the manufacturers incur huge losses by recalling all the models to the service centers, performing root cause analysis of the defect, designing a fix for the defect, and finally deploying the fix to each car, without any charges or revenue.
Functional Safety
Assuring safety always is thus the cornerstone for system design in the automotive industry or any other industry. The concept of ensuring safety in the functioning of the equipment is termed as Functional Safety. To certify that the equipment from a manufacturer is safety compliant, there are several standards such as IEC 61508, ISO 26262, etc. Compliance to such standards ensures that the equipment is safe, even when a fault has occurred. This is done by performing several tests on the equipment; both during the design stage and in the production phase.
During the design stage, most OEMs perform failure analysis in different forms such as FMEA, FMECA, FMEDA, FTA, Fishbone Analysis, etc. In these forms of analysis, the common approach is for a team of experts (including and not limited to design engineers, SMEs, and Safety Managers) to analyze the design and arrive at all possible failure modes and their impact on the design. In some cases, some calculations are done through commonly available tools, such as MS-EXCEL. While performing such analysis on a whiteboard or in an EXCEL sheet, it is difficult to capture all the failure modes. So, it is inadvertent that some failures or its effects appear in the final product. In the production phase, tests are done using various test equipment. But, there is a limitation on the availability of sophisticated test stations and the timelines of the programs. Thus, there is a compromise on the depth of testing on the prototypes and production units.
Virtual prototyping approach to Functional Safety
Simulation of complex systems is now a reality using various system level simulation software programs. Virtual prototypes of the various systems in an automobile are tested for their normal operation, statistical variations, temperature variations, and the designs are optimized using simulation platforms even before the first physical prototype is made. Using the simulation platforms, a design engineer can perform all major tests that can be done on a physical prototype as well as any test that is difficult to perform in a physical prototype and requires specialized testing equipment. The modeling technology is so advanced that intricate device characteristics can be modeled and used in the designs to mimic the actual behavior of the devices accurately.
With accurate modeling and simulation capabilities, fault analysis can be automated and a comprehensive analysis can be done in one shot. While assessing faults in a design, it is necessary to know what happens to the design when each component is subjected to various types of faults, such as pin open fault, pin short faults, ground faults, digital faults, parametric drifts, etc. The fault simulation technique gives the freedom to perform a complete fault analysis and identify the effects of each fault and concurrent faults on the performance of the design. The results can be analyzed and various measurements can be automated to identify the safety critical faults. When the designer has a clear understanding of the faults that are critical to safety and the fault mechanism is also known, a fix/mitigation for the fault can be designed even before the first prototype.
One such simulation software which offers virtual prototyping for fault analysis and functional safety is SaberRD. It has an exhaustive list of analyses and in purview of this article, the tool can perform fault simulation using a looping method where each fault or a concurrent fault is one loop. For each fault loop, the design engineer can perform all required analyses, plot the necessary signals, add measurements, and finally create a meaningful report automatically to identify the faults that are safety critical. Following are the key advantages of SaberRD in virtual prototype fault simulation:
- Thorough analysis before the creation of a physical prototype.
- Comprehensive fault analysis by verifying diagnostic coverage and eliminating residual faults.
- Develop and verify safety mechanisms.
- Verify diagnostic coverage and eliminate residual faults.
- Distributed fault analysis to grid (parallel simulation).
- Result analysis and automated reporting.
In the present world of automation and speed, it is necessary that the systems be understood and virtually tested well before the physical prototypes are made. The simulation approach is a proven solution for automating and gaining a deep understanding of the design under various conditions including fault. The level of complexity that can be included in the virtual prototype is the design engineer’s choice and the ability of the simulation software. When automotive manufacturers aim at compliance to standards, such as ISO 26262, and deliver safe products to their customers, performing fault simulation on a virtual simulation platform proves a lucrative option to save time, money, and instill trust in customers.
-- Balaji Siva Prasad Emandi is a corporate application engineer for Saber. He supports pre- and post-sales customers in the domain of simulation and development of power electronic subsystems.