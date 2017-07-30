Find Hidden Insights in Manufacturing Data
7/31/2017 08:00 AM EDT
By analyzing data across several manufacturing operations, engineers at semiconductor companies could identity the root causes of defects.
Semiconductor and electronics companies are generating and storing terabytes of manufacturing data each month. Companies store data for many purposes, but one of the key reasons is to maintain quality control and identify root causes of return material authorizations (RMAs).
Many of these companies are using big data analytics to uncover hidden insights for manufacturing efficiencies, faster root cause analysis, and even to gain financial insights across globally dispersed operations. What insights can you learn from advanced data analytics? We analyzed actual benefits from several global semiconductor companies to uncover the hidden benefits that manufacturing data, when collected, mapped and analyzed in real-time, can provide.
Early Detection
A large global semiconductor company consistently builds to demand, not supply, so when demand shifts between parts, misalignment of desired bin distributions can occur. Engineers needed to decouple a bin distribution shift related to moving from one product to another from unexpected shifts due to test or load board impacts.
To prevent excursions from reducing yield during a product shift phase, the company depends on the early detection of issues in operations. Using big data and advanced analytics, the company can manage their test floors better, limit excursions, and when excursions do occur, have the ability to address them more quickly, all while maintaining a consistent number of good die per hour across all their products.
The key to improving efficiency was due to the ability to identify non-test time, such as pause times and other operational latencies. Prior to using big data, a, the company did not have any visibility into or the ability to optimize this aspect of test operations. Through this analysis, the company drove increased throughput by optimizing what was happening between test probe touchdowns and by improving the efficiency of their test programs. This directly enabled better data-driven planning and led to significantly reduced tester time, providing significant cost savings.
Quickly identify root causes
Another global semiconductor manufacturer was tasked with resolving an issue with a batch of chips that were causing failures at system-level test at one of their customers. Using big data analytics, the company was able to remotely identify the root cause of its failing devices without having to deploy a failure analysis team to their customer and were also able to establish a big data “safety net” to automatically prevent future abnormal parts from shipping to this customer.
The company received a complaint from a customer that a particular batch of loT devices were failing at a much higher DPPM (defective parts per million) rate than what was expected and the customer wanted them to perform a complete failure analysis. In advance of deploying the failure analysis team, manufacturing engineers used their big data analytics solution to query the historical test data for these devices. During review of the suspect lots, the engineers found abnormalities in the test times for this lot of devices. Digging deeper into their data, they discovered that there were duplicate electronic chip IDs (ECIDs) on some of the devices that also corresponded to the abnormalities they saw in the test times for these devices. Figure 1 shows the locations of the duplicate ECIDS.
By piecing this data together, the engineers found the plausible root cause to be a piggybacking situation. A chip was physically stuck in a socket and the test system was unable to properly test any subsequent devices until the stuck device was manually cleared. This abnormality was discovered in one hour. Without immediate access to all historical test data and keen data insight, a failure analysis team would have traveled to the customer’s site and spend up to a week identifying the root cause of the problem. An additional benefit was the ability for the operations team to establish a "safety net" in the manufacturing operations in the form of a "rule" that would prevent escapes based on piggybacking events to be shipped to any customer in the future.
Financial Analysis Across the Supply Chain
The ability to better track operations can improve financial performance for any semiconductor or electronics company. Being able to track this process by leveraging manufacturing data is truly a hidden insight. Using clean, collected test data, a large semiconductor company performed a revenue vs. expense analysis for additional probe cards by through their equipment utilization data. Analysis determined that additional probe cards weren't needed to satisfy projected customer demand. When these data were shared with operations, engineers confirmed that this was the right decision. Operations would also look into actionable items to align and optimize the use of existing equipment.
The company discovered other benefits from data transparency that extended beyond manufacturing. An internal group was asked to calculate wafer throughput across all their Outsourced Assembly and Test (OSAT) providers. Prior to using big data analysis, the data was provided by by each OSAT, but the data was inconsistent, resulting in rudimentary analysis and overly pessimistic results. Using newly cleaned and collected wafer sort data, the financial planning team developed a new method for tracking wafer throughput by "pulling" wafer sort data directly from their OSATs. This first-hand data resulted in more accurate reports, and provided the ability to create reports whenever the company needed them. Such data reports facilitated a more streamlined and accurate flow of information to the company’s product planning teams. This enabled better product forecasting — a top priority item for success in high-volume semiconductor production.
Conclusion
Semiconductor operations continue to grow in scale and complexity and their data analysis tools need to follow suit if they want to maintain profitability. There’s so much manufacturing data to analyze that it has become essential for companies to deploy big data analytical techniques to realize production efficiencies, cross-check operational health, and perform root cause analysis to identify quality issues. Finding hidden insights in manufacturing data that increase yield and improve product quality is just the one of the many ways engineers can improve yields and increase company profits.
What techniques do you use to solve manufacturing defect problems?
