Evolving Radio/Audio for Connected Cars
7/21/2017 10:41 AM EDT
Changes in antennas, displays, in-vehicle networks and new digital radio standards have made car radios much more versatile, while bringing new challenges to car radio vendors.
New technologies are challenging automotive radio vendors to improve radio reception while meeting different sets of requirements and cost targets. Let’s consider some of these challenges and how new integrated circuit (IC) devices can help radio vendors tackle them.
Issues/challenges facing automotive radio vendors
Modern car radios look quite different from radios deployed in cars even ten years ago. Changes in antennas, displays, in-vehicle networks and new digital radio standards have made car radios much more versatile, but have also given rise to a suite of new challenges for car radio vendors. Here are some of the technological trends of modern radio systems in new vehicles.
Location of the radio system
The entire radio system in legacy designs used to be in the center console by the driver, with dedicated cables running from the antenna to the radio and from the radio to the speakers’ amplifiers (below, right). In contrast, many modern designs use the center console as a control center (as shown in Figure 1), which communicates with the radio system placed elsewhere, such as in the vehicle trunk, often in a location that is closer to the car’s antennas. Closer location to radio antennas reduces cabling costs and the vehicle’s weight, which consequently can help improve the vehicle’s mileage.
Figure 1. Location of traditional radio system in center console.
In-vehicle audio-video network
A growing number of car models deploy in-car audio-video networks, such as MOST or Ethernet AVB. The audio-video network runs around the cabin and enables each audio system to be placed in an optimal location in the vehicle, as shown in Figure 2. Thus, instead of running dedicated cables between the different audio systems, each audio system – such as radio or audio amplifiers – is connected to the network and can transmit or receive data to other audio systems over the network.
Figure 2. Audio-video network runs throughout the cabin in today’s vehicles.
Embedded radio antennas
Gone are the days when a long radio antenna protruded out of the car. Most modern cars embed radio antennas in the rear glass, side mirrors or a small shark fin structure placed on the car’s roof (see Figure 3 examples). Modern antennas enable a cleaner look for the vehicle, but introduce new challenges for good radio reception as these antennas come with low antenna gain.
Figure 3. Radio antennas in modern cars are often embedded in the rear glass, side mirrors or roof-mounted shark fin structures.
Second antenna to improve FM reception (antenna diversity)
To improve FM reception, including reception challenges caused by embedded antennas, some car models deploy a secondary radio antenna. The secondary antenna, typically placed in a different location and pointing in a different direction from the primary radio antenna, enables the radio system to maintain good reception even when the radio signal received by the primary antenna is compromised by dynamic driving conditions.