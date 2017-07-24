IoT Needs Unlicensed LPWA Standard
7/25/2017 08:00 AM EDT
The Internet of Things needs an open standard for unlicensed band connectivity.
Despite the enormous potential, the deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) has not happened as quickly as predicted. One key issue is the provision of wide-area connectivity.
For those devices that need to connect outside of the home or office it is far from clear what wireless technology they should use. There are myriad different solutions on the market today including LTE-M, NB-IoT, Sigfox, LoRa, Weightless, Ingenu to name but a few.
Network coverage is far from ubiquitous and picking the wrong connectivity solution could be very costly in terms of deployment scalability, longevity, service coverage, reputational damage and more. Solving this issue would remove a significant blockage in IoT deployment.
It is typically not in the interests of any single commercial entity to resolve this, but rather the role for independent not-for-profit standards and industry associations. So how might we defragment IoT wide-area connectivity for the benefit of most involved in the IoT industry?
Current solutions to wide-area connectivity fall broadly into licensed and unlicensed deployments. Licensed solutions are those deployed by the mobile operators in their dedicated licensed spectrum and include LTE-M and NB-IoT. Unlicensed solutions have predominantly been developed as proprietary technologies by companies such as Sigfox, or the LoRa technology developed by Semtech, and are deployed by a wide range of different entities.
We see the opportunity for both unlicensed and licensed networks to exist. They both have a role to play in the enablement of the IoT with advantages and disadvantages for both types of access technologies. However, there is a risk of a default to a sub-optimal outcome if a myriad of proprietary technologies is deployed in unlicensed bands without any harmonization or standardization.
There are no globally successful proprietary wireless technologies. All of today’s global connectivity technologies are open standards including cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the technologies used for TV and radio broadcasting.
One reason for this happening is that those providing the network equipment may be different from those supplying the devices and neither want to be locked into the same single supplier. Diversity of supply is critical, especially so in IoT where we see a need for device lifetime of more than ten years.
Other advantages include better design through multiple inputs to the process, lower costs from competitive pressure and greater economies of scale. All of these factors combine to build a vibrant market.
Various prominent standards bodies exist that could deliver solutions including ETSI, IEEE, Weightless and 3GPP. However, ultimately it will not matter which standards body is used, as long as key industry players focus on one standard and it can deliver rapid results. In order to bring alignment to unlicensed IoT devices, Weightless SIG is happy to work with other bodies, providing support to them, if that emerges as the preferred approach.
Many standards are created, but relatively few standards become successful. This is rarely because they are technically inadequate, and mostly because, for whatever reason, they fail to gain market traction.
Unless a number of key players declare their support the benefits of multi-sourcing and competition will not materialize and the standard will not appear to have momentum. For key players, it is difficult to predict which standards will succeed and where their limited resources should be directed. Many await signs of progress before declaring their support – but of course if all do this then a standard will never gain traction.
Weightless SIG sees a very clear market opportunity now for a fully open, standards based unlicensed band connectivity standard. The more players that join in this process, the more likely it will be that Weightless, or a Weightless-branded standard, will succeed and that therefore unlicensed and licensed IoT solutions will be widely available in the marketplace.
--Professor William Webb is the Chief Systems Architect of Weightless technology and CEO of the Weightless SIG.