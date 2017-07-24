IoT in Personal Fitness: Where Do We Go From Here?
7/25/2017 00:01 AM EDT
This episode of Engineering the Internet of Things will feature Andrew Baker; Executive Director of the industrial and healthcare business unit at Maxim Integrated.
The Internet of Things continues to trigger an avalanche of innovation. One would be hard pressed to find an application where IoT technology can’t add significant value.
One of the strongest markets for IoT is personal fitness. Increasing consumer interest in living a healthy lifestyle continues to drive sales of fitness monitors. At the same time, high volumes drive down product cost, enabling OEMs to integrate greater functionality. This combination for potential profitability drives IoT innovation as OEMs race to be first with the latest tracking advances so they can dominate the market.
Combined with smartphone apps, today’s high-tech trackers look nothing like the prehistoric pedometers they have evolved from. So what is the future of fitness? Can you really track people’s food intake passively just by scanning their blood flow? In large part, the answer to questions like these comes down to the sensors.
Sensors are the foundation of wearable devices, acting as a device’s eyes and ears. As technology advances, wearables will continue to provide enhanced senses and create wholly new markets.
In this episode of Engineering the Internet of Things, my guest is Andrew Baker, Executive Director of the industrial and healthcare business unit at Maxim Integrated. Andrew has more than 20 years experience in the electronics industry and is responsible for leading Maxim’s wearable solutions initiatives for sensors and power management.
Andrew shares his perspective on the world of wearable sensors. Of course, you can’t really talk about sensors without looking at the ecosystem required to support them, including software, smartphones, and the cloud. We also explore the key design considerations for wearables (hint: cost and power efficiency are NOT number one, according to Andrew) as well as which advanced features are most likely to represent the greatest growth potential in the next five years.
Join us as we reach beyond the hype to explore the edges of what’s possible with IoT technology and how we’re going to get there.