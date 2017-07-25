Apple vs. Qualcomm: Turn the Lawyers Loose
Suits and counter-suits make for good entertainment from the sidelines, but do they help consumers?
Imagine that you're head of a multi-billion dollar company, perhaps the largest in the world. You're opening a Star Wars-type headquarters, you have the world’s most admired and profitable consumer product, your coffers are brimming with cash, and your customers are eagerly waiting for your next product. Further, you are taking in a reported 95% of the total available profit made on these products. Most would say that the job is to "carry on" doing more of the same.
Sure, you have a stable of lawyers on the payroll and they're anxious for a chance to play their part. After all, this attack group is a big advantage at no extra expense because you're paying them anyway. Why not deploy them? They will protect you and show the world that you are a force to be reckoned with.
Specifically, I am delving into the thinking behind Apple's legal strategy as implemented against Qualcomm.
What does Apple have to gain?
Apple's profit for each iPhone sold leads all smartphone competitors. According to a report by IHS Markit, Apple sold the 32 Gbyte iPhone 7 for about three times the cost of materials. Such profit margins enhance the company's status as the world's biggest company in almost all respects: revenues, profit, cash reserves, and so on. But, there can never be enough.
Tim Cook is wringing out every available expense, as well as making sure that Apple is in control of each component in the iPhone. He sees that as a primary task in his role as president (or manager of the enterprise). Qualcomm gets in the way and as such, Apple must deal with it.
Qualcomm gets a share of the value of each smartphone sold, including the iPhone, because of the vast patent trove the company has amassed. Over the past 10 years, Qualcomm has spent almost $38B on R&D to build a foundation of patents that include many that smartphones use to operate. Qualcomm is reported to have over 26,000 of these patents, a plethora of these that govern critical needs for smartphones.Apple has sued Qualcomm to reduce this these payments. The FTC has also chimed in saying that Qualcomm has prevented other semi companies from competing with them. These suits commenced in January 2017 and have yet to come to fruition. Furthermore, Apple has stopped paying Qualcomm the patent fees through their manufacturing partners.
Qualcomm has fought back by suing the Apple manufacturing partners, and just lately has introduced a suit on July 6 with the ITC asking that iPhones without Qualcomm chips be prevented from entering the US.
Where does this legal maneuvering leave us?
For Apple, they only saw upside to reducing the sums that they pay to Qualcomm. Ostensibly lowering their cost, and thereby allowing Apple’s iPhones to be more competitive, especially in China and India where they are priced much higher than local manufacturers. The legal strikes made by Apple seemed to have little downside for them and a good foray to protect future profits. This thinking is now somewhat in question with Qualcomm's new legal counterpunch, using the ITC to prevent certain iPhone’s entry into the US. In fact, Apple used this same strategy with the ITC to bring a successful suit against Samsung in the past.
So now Apple's legal strategy may have some cost to exact when it previously seemed to be all upside. The change in political administrations in Washington may also play a role as the efforts by both sides heat up even more.
Back and forth
Apple wants control of the smartphone market without interference from Qualcomm, Qualcomm wants to continue the patent revenue stream from smartphone revenues unabated. It is an exciting game for those of us on the sidelines watching the action. We'll have to stay tuned since we are only in about the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, Apple devotees are seizing on this iPhone 10th anniversary year and predicting the next iPhone will "knock their socks off." This so-called iPhone 8 is slated for release in September 2017 or perhaps a bit later in the year. Since two-third of Apple’s revenues are tied to the iPhone — as are most of the service revenue — the stakes are high for Apple. Is management getting unfocused from the task at hand? Is the legal tussle with Qualcomm worth the effort and possible pain of import restrictions? Is the gain commensurate for the risk involved?
