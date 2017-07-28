Insight into Solar Cells Advances Performance
7/28/2017 12:22 PM EDT
We often are restricted to observing critical component functions from the outside, but new technology developments are increasingly breaking through that restriction.
The dilemma with many electronic components is that you can’t see into them while they are functioning. In most cases, they are like technical “black boxes” where we can measure key parameters — voltage, current, temperature, to cite a few — and then intelligently surmise what is actually happening. Certainly, in many cases it’s possible to do an “autopsy” of sorts by taking the component and peeling it apart, either mechanically or using some sort of imaging technique (X-ray, ultrasound, laser-based imaging) to see if that internal postmortem state agrees with the informed theory and concepts.
However, doing that sort of analysis is not the same as actually seeing inside a device or component in its normal operation. After all, have you ever seen dishwasher R&D facility, where they have a clear door and even waterproof, ruggedized cameras to observe actual internal operations? What a luxury!
Being able to see inside batteries during their charge/discharge/storage periods would be a major advance. For example, we’d really like to see what’s happening inside those Li-based cells and packs as they initiate a major failure mode and subsequent fire or even explosion. There’s been some progress on that goal, but it takes a very complex set-up, see References.
There’s an analogous problem with solar cells. We can easily measure basics such current, voltage, impinging light intensity, temperature, and more with fairly high accuracy, but still can’t see what’s going on inside in real time. There are some techniques which allow observation of the surface activity of the solar cell (here, “surface” means the top 100 to 200 nm), but that’s been the limit until recently.
The good news is that there is also progress on the solar-cell front, as well. A fairly technical interview with a principal researcher “3D Imaging Reveals Sub-surface Battery Flaws” in Photonics & Imaging Technology at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory explained what advances they had made in “decoding” cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells. (Note: I am not sure why they called it a “battery” in the headline; I have never seen a solar cell referred to as a battery, as it has no energy-storage capacity, but that’s minor point.) There is also a somewhat technical press release at the LBNL site with other details, “A New Way to Image Solar Cells in 3-D.”
Using lasers and other sophisticated instrumentation, they have been able to see how long the excited electrons stay active before they send light back out. They are mapping this carrier lifetime in three dimensions, to better understand loss mechanisms and related factors. There’s a lot of deep solid-state physics involved here, of course.
For example, the research is beginning to explain at the atomic level why processing of the basic cadmium telluride with cadmium chloride improves performance, a fact which has been long- known but not understood. It apparently increases the lifetime of excited electrons at the grain boundaries, as well as within the grains themselves.
It is not just inanimate objects that are getting live, real-time observations. There’s detailed cardiac imaging, of course, as well as Doppler ultrasound for measuring and even visualizing arterial blood flow and pressures in real time. Even the brain is getting this sort of attention, with non-invasive and invasive sensors and (although, frankly, it’s not always clear to me what those brain signals actually tell you, other than that there’s something going on in some location due to some stimulus or brain process).
If you could observe the functioning of some electronic component in real time from its inside, what would it be?
