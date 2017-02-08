Woodie Flowers: Nobody Ever Perfects a Design
In Part 2 of this series, Prof. Woodie Flowers talks about the importance of first working on your own because working as part of a team is much harder.
In Part 1 of this series, MIT professor Emeritus Woodie Flowers explained what happened when he overhauled a traditional engineering course, turning it into one that encouraged curiosity and problem solving. In Part 2, Flowers explains the benefits and challenges of working in groups and why designs can always be improved.
EE Times: We always hear about how engineers are part of teams, sometimes working on a small part of a large project. Sometimes, though, engineers work on their own. Why is that important?
Flowers: In addition to solving a technical problem, the students in my course had the experience of working alone. I think that's a prerequisite to learning how to be a member of a team. The team stuff is so complicated by comparison. If you're lucky, you get to learn about yourself as a designer first. Then you're better able to work with a team.
EE Times: What happens when students have to work in a team in the senior design project?
Flowers: The MIT senior design project is a team too big, a time too short, a budget too small, and a problem too big. Each team has 20 students, 13 weeks, and $6,500 to go from a vague notion to an alpha prototype product and a business plan. It's done that way because most teamwork exercises and project management tools are purely academic. In those cases, one or two people can do all the work and others can just go along. The senior project is too big for that.
The MIT senior project presentation day is second only to graduation in attendance at MIT. It fills the auditorium within 20 minutes of when tickets are available online. When you know that thousands of people will see your presentation, you have to learn how to use 20 people in a team. That's not easy with a bunch of students who have been policing their own trademark and suddenly must learn to trust others.
EE Times: Do you think that engineering students don't necessarily trust their colleagues?
Flowers: It may not be lack of trust, but a more alien experience than just doing what you're supposed to do yourself. You have to adapt to other people's schedules and meet their expectations. It's a two-way street.
For the senior project teams, we have a web-based peer evaluation system. For the evaluations, students are told to equitably allocate a $20,000 bonus to the team. They write numbers and we sort the evaluations by name. If everyone gave you all $20,000, congratulations. If you got less than that, you need to learn to work or communicate more effectively. If you got a really high bonus, be careful because you'll be expected to do that every time.
Next, the peer evaluations were seen by students and mentors, and then finally by mentors only. That gets students accustomed to doing their part in a team. That experience makes you learn that being persuasive does not make you right and being right does not make you persuasive. That's important because in the senior design course, no team has ever "failed," but teams have gotten into deep trouble because they listened to a very persuasive team member who had a bad idea. Conversely, you end up with students with tears in their eyes because they couldn’t get team members to go for their idea. In the sophomore design course, you do everything yourself. Some students say, "I have a great idea and I want to keep it," but be careful; it's about picking the right idea. Sometimes it's good to discuss your idea because others might point out something you overlooked. They learn that dealing with people is important.
EE Times: When working in groups, how should students (and engineers) think when trying to pitch their ideas to others?
Flowers: When you are listening to someone pitch an idea, you'd better be seeking truth. Students come in with a language that sounds like a used car salesman. They come in saying, "This is the best idea" or "We perfected the design." Sorry, but you don't have the best idea nor the perfect design.
Nobody ever perfects a design. Instead, make a rational choice about what we discovered. "We think customers will like it" or "We got something to work and there's a 50% chance we can make it work better." Don’t pitch things using superlative adjectives and adverbs. It's not ethical. Unfortunately, it's hard to erase that from the culture. That applies to life in general. If you build anything and it works, it means that you probably understand the laws of nature pretty well. Sometimes you accidentally do something right, but it's not likely.
Critical thinking is absolutely important in education. People are flooded with stuff. Being able to pick out the good stuff and make decisions is what's important. I think technically educated people are in a better position to do that than many of those educated in liberal arts. While engineers may have had a philosophy course that dealt with logic, engineers have dealt with real things.
In Part 3, Flowers explains why machines will replace teachers and why "working with" beats "talking to."
