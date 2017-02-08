Wearables Need Fresh Design Style
Current wearable technology falls far short of its potential because of a siloed approach to design, a lack of interdisciplinary R&D and a general inability of product designers to solve real human needs.
At Nokia Bell Labs, our mission is to invent the future and solve the greatest human need challenges 5-10+ years out. We do this by applying “future back” thinking where we predict the intersection of technology with the evolution of human communication/interaction needs.
One of the greatest human needs of our generation is for more free time. We spend far too much time creating and tolerating inefficiencies. We believe the solution is human-centric technology.
Technology should enable people to reach higher into Maslow’s hierarchy of needs--towards self-actualization and transcendence--rather than focus on physiological and safety needs at the bottom of the pyramid which most of us do today. Technology should enable us all to live better lives, spend more time with our loved ones, and break down today’s communication and cultural barriers by sharing emotions and experiences.
At Nokia Bell Labs, we think it’s critical to disrupt the current approach to technological innovation. One way we’re doing this is by partnering with artists to design technology that is human centric.
The wearable market has failed to explode because wearables today do not solve real human needs. For example, inaccurate step counting and heartbeat measurement has little use and, in the long run, something with little utility will fail.
At a minimum, future wearables should provide accurate fitness tracking. Beyond that, they should provide non-invasive health monitoring while predicting varied health conditions to aid us all to live happier and healthier lives. In this way, we can give people more time with wearables that predict health problems before they happen.
Wearables must integrate many medical-grade sensors that provide high fidelity and varied measurements of real conditions. It’s not acceptable that each wearable provide only one useful measurement. A wearable also should be your communication tool of choice, enabling you to interact with the world around you, without requiring dozens of different apps.
This level of integration for a wearable which must by design be small in form factor and low power poses several engineering challenges. Component and system level challenges for the R&D community include designing:
- Super low power sensors that are non-invasive and medical grade
- High energy-density batteries that can be printed to conform to any shape
- Energy-harvesting technology to charge batteries
- Communication protocols that use machine learning
- Systems thinking about what to put on the wearable, the smartphone and the net
It’s critical that component and systems designers come together to solve these challenges and develop human-centric technologies. Together we can solve some of human needs for better health and more free time.
Properly designed, wearables have the potential to positively disrupt how we use technology today for the betterment of humanity.
-- Domhnaill Hernon is head of innovation incubation and experiments in arts and technology at Nokia Bell Labs.