More Funding Needed for U.S. Supercomputer Research
8/3/2017 11:01 AM EDT
The recent news that the United States has slipped further in the rankings of the world’s most powerful supercomputers is a stark reminder America’s global technology leadership is not preordained. Keeping the U.S. on top will require a renewed, collaborative commitment to research on the part of government and industry.
The new rankings continue a troubling trend of U.S. supercomputers losing ground to competitors. For the first time in more than 20 years, no U.S. supercomputers rank among the top three in the world, with China taking the top two spots and Switzerland coming in third. The top U.S. machine placed fourth.
Building the world’s most powerful supercomputers is about more than just bragging rights. Supercomputers use leading-edge semiconductor technology to solve complex computational problems at mind-blowing speeds. This turbocharged computing power can help analyze DNA sequences to treat disease, model nerve synapses in the brain to help people with mental disorders like Alzheimer’s, design safer and more reliable cars and passenger jets, improve the energy efficiency of buildings, and perform countless other tasks that improve people’s lives. Additionally, the research applied to developing supercomputers has a ripple effect across countless other technologies.
To be sure, the new rankings reveal a tiny crack in the foundation of America’s global technological supremacy, not a gaping hole. Despite slipping down the list, the United States still leads the world in developing supercomputers and applying their computing power to real-world problems. And America’s fingerprints are all over the top supercomputers from overseas; the Chinese and Swiss machines topping the list are bristling with chips made by U.S. semiconductor companies.
Still, there’s no doubt China, the European Union, Japan, and others have made significant investments in supercomputing technology in recent years. And without swift and resolute action by policymakers to help advance supercomputing technology, the United States risks falling behind.
Fortunately, government leaders have taken notice. The U.S. Department of Energy recently announced new research funding to deploy America’s first “exascale” supercomputers, many times more powerful than today’s top machines. The public-private partnership will allocate $258 million over three years to six U.S. tech companies. The companies will chip in funding of at least 40 percent of the project cost, bringing the total investment to well over $400 million.
The new DOE program is an important step toward launching America’s first exascale supercomputers and strengthening U.S. economic and technological leadership, but it’s just one step in the long march toward keeping America at the forefront of innovation.
At the heart of American ingenuity is a commitment on the part of industry and government to work collaboratively to unlock the next transformative breakthroughs. The great computing innovations of our time were driven by industry, but built on a foundation laid by public-private partnerships with the U.S. government.
Basic scientific research funded through agencies such as the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has produced outstanding results, helping launch technologies that drive U.S. economic growth and global competitiveness. As one example, the ENIAC, one of the first computers in the world, was built with government funding to improve the accuracy of artillery, but eventually led to breakthroughs that became interlaced with the fabric of society.
The long-term, basic scientific research conducted through federal agencies works synergistically with the substantial near-term, applied R&D done by U.S. tech companies. Unfortunately, funding for government research agencies is in significant jeopardy. The president’s fiscal year 2018 budget request, for example, would slash the budgets at NSF, NIST, and other agencies.
With America facing increasing competition from abroad and mounting costs and challenges associated with maintaining the breakneck pace of innovation, now is the time to maintain and strengthen public-private research partnerships, not eliminate them.
Working together, we can boost U.S. leadership in supercomputing and keep America strong, competitive, and at the tip of the spear of innovation.