Brexit and European Auto Manufacturing
8/4/2017 03:21 PM EDT
1 comments post a comment
It is worth noting that Brexit will impact automotive manufacturing in Europe significantly.
Cars are hot news right now; with announcements by Mercedes and Porsche about their entry into Formula E, and BP stating they will start deploying a chain of charging stations, it is worth noting that Brexit will impact automotive manufacturing in Europe significantly.
An article this week in the Financial Times (www.ft.com) points out that the UK auto industry is likely to face problems after it leaves the EU, as British auto exports could attract hefty tariffs if carmakers are unable to source a far higher proportion of the components from within the UK.
“World Trade Organization rules would mean a 10 percent tariff on vehicles and an average 4.5 percent tariff on components,” says Mike Hawes, chief executive at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the industry body. “The cost of our production would increase more than our competitors. British competitiveness would be undermined. The cost of cars for British consumers could increase.”
In more positive news, RS Components announced it is collaborating with Crowdcube, a leading UK-based online equity crowdfunding platform, to help members of its DesignSpark engineering community. The agreement between RS and Crowdcube marks an important expansion of the third-party services available to UK-based DesignSpark members. Members applying through DesignSpark, to be considered by Crowdcube for equity crowdfunding, will benefit from a 10 percent discount in Crowdcube’s standard fees, if accepted.
With the aim of creating an initiative on high performance computing, the European Commission launched a consultation calling for opinions on the future development of supercomputing. The results of the consultation will help support the development of the next generation computing and data infrastructure in Europe. The consultation runs until Sept. 5. The results will be used to prepare the European high performance computing initiative. The Commission intends to adopt the initiative in 2018.
From the March 20 to 22, 2018, the 10th International Conference on Integrated Power Electronics Systems (CIPS 2018) will be held in Stuttgart, Germany as part of the ECPE Annual Event 2018. The deadline for submission of abstracts is extended until Aug. 6.