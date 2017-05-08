Siggraph ‘17, Virtual Mike and Me
8/6/2017 09:00 PM EDT
Take a virtual tour of last week's Siggraph with Jon Peddie, a veteran graphics market researcher.
This was my 38th Siggraph, and it was as exciting as the first one, well maybe not the first one, but pretty damn exciting nonetheless.
Siggraph continues to attract imaginative and sometimes astonishing people and ideas. It has over the years maintained its fresh, “look at what I did” personality. That’s partially due to the constant influx (for 44 years now) of newbees who didn’t know it couldn’t be done, so they did it.
Almost 17,000 people came to Siggraph this year--up 21.4% from last year--along with 190 exhibitors, up 27% from last year. It’s impossible to summarize five days of exhibits and meetings, but here’s the top of mind stuff.
I sat on a bench with a farting elephant, had my mind read by a VR headset, watched people dance while painting in the air and saw raytracing happening in a under a second. I met a rock-climbing award-winning photographer, a student who made a cardboard AR viewer and I listened to stories from the oldest animator in the world.
Anyone who missed hearing about AMD this week has been in a coma or on a desert island without Wi-Fi. The company showed their long awaited 16-core Ryzen Threadripper 1950X CPU and 12-core 1920X processors, as well as the new Vega 64, and 56 graphics add-in boards, putting AMD in a seriously competitive position with Intel and Nvidia. The stock market and Intel have already reacted to it.
Usens introduced SLAM, a new technology for its gesture measuring system for hand and head tracking. Combining six degree-of-freedom sensors with visual and IR sensors, the company can tell you and your head-mounted display (HMD) where you are, where you’re looking and where your hands are. This is clever, and tricky stuff, and deserves an article all its own.
