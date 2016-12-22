Breaking News
Computing Got Colorful in 2016

VR finally works through nausea, skepticism
12/22/2016 00:00 AM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif. — In 2016, computing entered a brisk and colorful autumn.

There’s a chill in the air as Moore’s law grows more complex and expensive and the semiconductor industry matures and consolidates. But it’s also a vibrant season with new kinds of processors for artificial intelligence, new types of memories, a whole new layer of 5G wireless communications in the works, and a small but brilliant new market in virtual reality emerging.

A year ago, analysts were divided over whether virtual reality would gain traction in 2016 or just crash and burn again. Some suggested it might be “a belly flop.”  

Jon Peddie Research started 2016 with a projection that VR headsets would have a brief rise and then fall.
Jon Peddie Research started 2016 with a projection that VR headsets would have a brief rise and then fall.

Before the end of the year, the Khronos group recognized the need for an open applications interface to smooth the growth path for a sector that had already spawned a dozen products. Meanwhile, developers working on real-time remote presence apps for 2017 are suggesting that gaming may not even be the biggest use of VR headsets.

Long term, the road map leads to augmented reality. Along the way, mobile VR is pushing smartphone electronics to the max while Intel and others are crafting a new generation of integrated headsets.

The high prices of the high-end headsets and PCs to drive them are still holding back mainstream buyers (like myself). But enthusiasts (like my colleague, Max Maxfield) are hungry for the latest apps, controllers, and experiences. Skeptics admit that the low-cost mobile VR experience can be exhilarating, though it still has kinks to work out.

Low-cost mobile systems such as Google's Daydream VR are expected to be early winners. (Image: Google)
Low-cost mobile systems such as Google's Daydream VR are expected to be early winners. (Image: Google)

sranje
Outstanding article Rick
sranje   12/22/2016 6:55:19 PM
Thank you

realjjj
...
realjjj   12/22/2016 6:46:21 PM
"Western Digital's CTO promised at the same event that its resistive RAM will ship before 2020 and be superior to 3D XPoint."


WD seems to have their 3D ReRAM in the second half of 2018 on their public roadmap.

PC VR was crippled by poor product design and absurd pricing. They should be shipping 10 million units in Q4 not tens of thousands. This has allowed for console and mobile to take the lead. Canalys, IDC, TrendForce all have projections for VR headset sales, Sony is crushing Oculus and HTC and Sony itself could have done much better if they didn't had shortages.

AI related fields are the key area going forward. From cars and robots to smart homes or glasses. From managing the electric gird to context aware UI, from gaming to education and so on.

