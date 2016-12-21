Synopsys Wins Injunction Against EDA Startup
HONOLULU —EDA and intellectual property vendor Synopsys Inc. said Wednesday (Dec. 21) that a U.S. federal court in California issued a permanent injunction against EDA startup ATopTech stemming from a March ruling of patent infringement.
According to Synopsys (Mountain View, Calif.), the injunction issued by U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California prohibits ATopTech from developing, using, selling, offering to sell, licensing or distributing any product containing PrimeTime report formats or certain PrimeTime non-SDC commands, variables or attributes. The injunction also prohibits ATopTech's support of such products after March 2017, Synopsys said.
In March, a jury found that ATopTech Aprisa IC physical design product infringed Synopsys' copyrights and awarded Synopsys $30.4 million in damages. The verdict stemmed from a 2013 lawsuit filed by Synopsys which alleged that ATopTech copied elements of Synopsys’ flagship PrimeTime command set into Aprisa.
ATopTech (Santa Clara, Calif.) said at the time it would contest the verdict. The company could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
—Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry for EE Times.