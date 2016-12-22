Lattice introduces iCE40 UltraPlus high-performance low-power FPGAs
Over the past few years, Lattice Semiconductor has been carving out a very nice slice of the low-power FPGA market. Today's mantra for a wide range of electronic systems might well be summarized as "Always On -- Always Aware -- Always Connected," which goes some way to explain why Lattice's FPGAs can now be found in almost anything you touch.
There are a number of very interesting trends in system architecture that fall right into Lattice's bailiwick. Consider deep learning -- by which we mean cognitive (thinking, reasoning) systems -- for example. Initially, deep learning had to be performed in the cloud using massive, power-hungry servers. Today, by comparison, deep-learning applications are starting to make their presence felt on small, mobile platforms. A somewhat related trend is that, rather than use one large application processor (AP), it's becoming increasingly common to use multiple smaller processors to provide distributed heterogeneous processing (DHP) that can satisfy localized processing demands and support advanced capabilities such as embedded speech (e.g., natural language human-machine interfaces), embedded vision (e.g., people/object detection and recognition), and predictive computation.
Yet another trend involves the physical realization of the system, which is transitioning from having one large printed circuit board to having two smaller boards -- one carrying the main application processor and memory; the other carrying a plethora of sensors and small, distributed processing elements -- linked by flex.
The traditional way of connecting these two boards is non-trivial, possibly requiring as many as 20 to 30 traces linking the two boards via the flex. A much more cost-effective technique is to use lower bandwidth interfaces to connect the sensors to local distributed heterogeneous processing elements implemented in an FPGA, and to then use the FPGA to perform local signal processing and signal aggregation functions, then communicate the results to the main board via a low-power, high bandwidth I3C interface that requires just two wires.
This is where Lattice's iCE40 FPGAs come into play. The low-end iCE40 UltraLite family, which is targeted at simple applications (e.g., RFFE antenna tuning, RGB LED driving, level shifting), has a simple feature set of 1K LUTs, NVCM, and three 24mA drivers. In the case of mid-range functions (e.g., Petometers, FFTs, co-processing), the iCE40 Ultra family offers 4K LUTs, NVCM, three 24mA drivers, four DSPs, and 120 Kb of SRAM.
When it comes to more complex functions (e.g. always on sensor processing, sensor fusion, acoustic beam-forming), the newly announced iCE40 UltraPlus family offers 5K LUTs, NVCM, three 24mA drivers, eight DSPs, and 120 Kb of DPRAM, and 1 Mb of SPRAM.
With increased hard function integration, including interface functions (e.g., I2C, I3C, VGIO, SPI, MIPI-DPHY), availability in 2.15 mm x 2.15 mm CSP (0.4 mm pitch) and 7 mm x 7 mm QFN (0.5 mm pitch) packages with 21 or 39 GPIOs, and consuming less than 35 µA of static power, these devices are ideally suited for use in instant-on, context-aware systems, including smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices (for more information, visit Latticesemi.com).
