Europe Kicks Off GSA-Based Autonomous Driving Project
Post a comment
PARIS — The European Agency for the global navigation satellite systems (GSA) has kicked-off ESCAPE, a three-year and 5.4 M€ project to exploit the services offered by Galileo, the European satellite navigation system, in the field of the automated driving.
ESCAPE (European Safety Critical Applications Positioning Engine) is led by the Spanish company FICOSA in collaboration with partners from across Europe: GMV from Spain, Renault and IFSTTAR from France, STMicroelectronics and Istituto Superiore Mario Boella from Italy.
By 2019, the ESCAPE consortium aims to deliver an innovative positioning engine tailored to meet the safety requirements expressed by those road transport applications that will involve automation.
ESCAPE will enable a high grade of data fusion with different vehicle sensors and the exploitation of key technological differentiators such as the “precise point positioning” service (PPP), the potential use of the Galileo ionospheric model and the provision of an “integrity layer” to assess the degree of trust one can associate to the position information provided by the device.
According to the companies involved in the project, ESCAPE will set a new paradigm among and across the technologies enabling road vehicle automation. The main keyword of this new paradigm is “safety-oriented” while the pathway is the integration of multiple sources of positioning information (multiple satellite constellations, multiple signal frequencies, and multiple on board sensors including maps) and high accuracy services.
ESCAPE has been funded under the Fundamental Elements programme of the GSA. This is a new EU R&D funding mechanism supporting the development of EGNSS-enabled chipsets, receivers and antennas, with the major objectives of facilitating the adoption of the European GNSS Systems while improving the competitiveness of the EU industry, by addressing specific user needs in priority market segments. Visit the ESCAPE project at www.gnss-escape.eu
—Julien Happich is editor in chief of for EE Times Europe.
Article originally posted on EE Times Europe.