IoT Ready to Light Up in 2017
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Much work has been done in 2016 laying foundations for the Internet of Things. Next year, IoT needs many stories about deployments.
Among several foundational elements, security finally got the attention it deserves in 2016.
Our most-read IoT story of the year was a security tutorial by an engineer from the former Freescale. Similarly, the biggest announcement out of ARM’s annual technical conference was the company’s core-to-cloud security offering for IoT.
The big denial-of-service attack in October that exploited poor password security in IP cameras and digital video recorders became the poster child for IoT vulnerabilities. It raised awareness to a new level that we hope is sustained for years to come, given that good security is an ongoing process in education about measures and countermeasures.
In another foundational area, cloud-computing giant Amazon weighed in last year announcing its IoT services. It arrived after dozens of others have rolled out their own offerings, turning what was once a wasteland into a robust marketplace.
There’s never been a shortage of good microcontrollers. Nevertheless, our top IoT stories last year included a roundup of tiny IoT development boards, although a couple years old, as well as a new open-source core, a startup’s SoC based on it, and a separate startup’s open-source SoCs — all geared for IoT. It will be interesting to see how much traction open-source components get in IoT in 2017 and beyond.
Sensors and networks also expanded foundations for IoT. A roundup of the annual Sensors Expo and an older article on sensor trends ranked high among our top 20 IoT stories. Stories on enhancements to Bluetooth and the rising set of cellular and low-power wide-area networks got nearly 6,000 and 7,000 views, respectively.
In software, a move to greater interoperability got started in 2016. The merger of the Open Connectivity Foundation and the AllSeen Alliance in October was the biggest step in this direction. It was part of a wider move to collaboration and consolidation among groups including Thread, Zigbee, and others. However, the sector is still highly fragmented with fierce competition; for example, between Apple with its HomeKit application framework and Google with its emerging Weave protocol.
Big chip makers laid their foundations for capturing an emerging IoT market in 2016. The rivalry between the Intel and ARM rose to a new level as the x86 giant quietly prepared to expand its offerings in the microcontroller space that ARM dominates.
Intel rolled out new chips and modules for IoT and computer vision at its annual developer event. But the PC giant spent much of the year retooling for IoT, announcing its biggest layoff to date and reorganizing its IoT group.
