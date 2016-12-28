Thinnest Nanowire Self-assembles
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (Menlo Park, Calif.) — known now as SLAC — has demonstrated what it claims are the thinnest possible nanowires — just three-atoms thin. SLAC's process uses the smallest possible fragment of a diamond — called a diamondoid — as an insulating shell into which the copper/sulfur atoms self-assemble. The world's smallest diamondoid — an adamantane with just a 10-atom circumference — allows a three atom conductive core to self-assemble to any length.
With carbon nanotubes poised to become the smallest possible transistors channel, it makes sense for SLAC to be working on the interconnection technology for the tiny transistors of the future. Like nanotubes, they have a long way to go before the self-assembly process is reliable and accurate enough to start fabricating trillion-transistor chips, but the potential is there.
These tiny nanowires as called hybrid metal–organic chalcogenide nanowires with solid inorganic cores having three-atom cross-sections in the peer-reviewed Nature Materials paper describing their construction.
Besides interconnections, the SLAC group is also envisioning use of their nanowires to create nano-woven fabrics that generate electricity, optoelectronic devices combining both electricity and light, and to assist in the construction of superconducting materials.
The simple "beaker" process used to form the nanowires, created by the SLAC researchers, merely involves putting the correct materials in solution with the diamondoids and within a half-hour, the nanowires begin self-assembling as long as the materials last. Since the diamondoids forming the outer shell are non-conducting, with the conducting copper/sulfur inside, the nanowires are amazingly similar to man-made wires — just millions of times smaller.
The researchers claims the copper and sulfur chalcogenide nanowire-cores exhibit good conductive properties when carrying a current. Also because of their atomic precision, they expect to discover extraordinary new properties compared to the same material made in bulk because of their tiny size.
The diamanoids they used are found naturally occurring in certain petroleum products, making the process relatively inexpensive to execute. Stanford researchers have already found other uses for the diamanoids in improving electron microscope images and in the construction of tiny electronic devices.
The researchers were led by SIMES director Thomas Devereaux who modeled the materials and verified the experimental results on SLACS Stanford Synchrotron X-ray Radiation Lightsource. Other researchers included Hao Yan, Nathan Hohman, Fei Hua Li, Chunjing Jia, Diego Solis-Ibarra, Bin Wu, Jeremy Dahl, Robert Carlson, Boryslav Tkachenko, Andrey Fokin, Peter Schreiner, Arturas Vailionis, Taeho Roy Kim, Zhi-Xun Shen & Nicholas Melosh.
Funding was provided by the Department of Energy (DoE) and the and German Research Foundation. The project was also assisted by Stanford Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and Justus-Liebig University in Germany. Parts of the research were carried out at Berkeley Lab’s Advanced Light Source (ALS) and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC).
For all the details read Hybrid metal–organic chalcogenide nanowires with electrically conductive inorganic core through diamondoid-directed assembly.
It the paper's reference see how the team has already fabricated similar nanowires using cadmium for optoelectronics applications, zinc nanowires for solar applications and piezoelectric materials for energy harvesters.
— R. Colin Johnson, Advanced Technology Editor, EE Times
