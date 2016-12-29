SK Hynix to Build Wafer Fab in South Korea
LONDON—South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix Inc. has announced that it plans to spend 2.2 trillion won (about $1.8 billion) to build NAND flash wafer fab in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do.
The wafer fab is expected to be completed in June 2019 and the spening is part of a 46 trillion won (about $38 billion) budget for mid- to long-term investment set by SK Hynix. As part of the spending plan SK Hynix is also expected to set up wafer fabs in Icheon and Cheongju.
Construction of the shell and the cleanroom is expected to start in August 2017 to be completed in June 2019 with total investment of 2.2 trillion won. The company already has the M14 wafer fab at Cheongju and in 2017 will start to use the top floor for the manufacture of 3D NAND flash.
At the same time SK Hynix plans to invest additional an 950 billion won (about $780 million) in the Wuxi DRAM wafer fab in China. The Wuxi fab has been in operation since 2006 and currently accounts for about 50 percent of SK Hynix's DRAM production.
—This article was originally published by EE Times Europe.
—Peter Clarke covers business news and analog for EE Times Europe.
