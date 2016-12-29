Nokia Hits Apple With Patent Suits
LONDON—Nokia Oy (Espoo, Finland), a former mobile phone market leader, has filed complaints in 11 countries in Asia, Europe and North America, claiming that Apple products infringe some 40 patents.
Nokia said that mobile phone and computer company Apple did license some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011 but since then has declined subsequent requests from Nokia.
The patents in suit cover a variety of technologies including display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. In 2011 Nokia was a significant player in the mobile business but since then has exited the market but retained its intellectual property. The company has even licensed its brand name to another company seeking to enter the mobile phone market (see Nokia's brand goes to startup with $500M plan ).
"After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights," said Ilkka Rahnasto, head of patent business at Nokia, in a statement (see Apple agrees to license Nokia patents ).
Cases have now been filed in:
-
Regional Court, Dusseldorf, Germany - 8 patents *
-
Regional Court, Mannheim, Germany - 4 patents *
-
Regional Court, Munich, Germany - 2 patents *
-
Market Court, Helsinki, Finland - 3 patents
-
The High Court, London, UK - 3 patents
-
Court of Turin, Italy - 4 patents
-
Patent and Market Court, Stockholm, Sweden - 3 patents
-
Commercial Courts, Barcelona, Spain - 1 patent
-
District Court, The Hague, Netherlands - 3 patents
-
High Court, Paris, France - 1 patent
-
High Court, Hong Kong - 1 patent
-
Tokyo District Court, Japan - 2 patents
-
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas - 18 patents *
-
International Trade Commission, US - 8 patents
(* Actions filed and announced on December 21, 2016).
