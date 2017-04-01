Intel Auto Puzzle: Where Do They Fit?
LAS VEGAS — Intel Corp. is coming to the Consumer Electronics Show this week to recast the scope of its automotive business and tease its plans — including a new brand, “Intel Go,” and development kits for carmakers— for the auto industry.
CES will debut Intel’s first whole-hog automotive campaign, since it separated a nascent automotive team from its IoT group late last year.
Car, connectivity, cloud
Intel is also trying to simplify its automotive message to three key technologies – car, connectivity and cloud.
In an interview with EE Times, Kathy Winter, vice president and general manager of Intel’s Automated Driving Division, explained, “We’re focused on ‘cars’ by offering compute power cars need, ‘connectivity,’ essential to Artificial Intelligence and deep learning, and ‘the cloud, which we enable with data centers.’” Intel Go will bridge these three technology areas, she added.
Although its most celebrated auto announcement in 2016 was the BMW/Mobileye/Intel alliance last July, Intel in 2017 plans to spread its spoor in the car market by rolling out software development kits (SDK) for a broader audience of OEMs and tier ones.
Intel’s new SDK, dubbed as “Intel Go In-vehicle development platform” for automated driving, is designed to enable carmakers “to jump start with their own development of autonomous vehicles, as a proof of concept,” according to Winter.
The SDK focused on providing processing power to cars is “scalable,” she added. Its offerings range from 2 core Intel Atom to 28-core Intel Xeon processors combined with Arria 10 FPGA. Both versions of the development platform uses Infineon AURIX MCU, which is rated as ASIL-D, the highest Automotive Safety Integrity level defined within ISO 26262.
Missing from the SDK
However, not included in Intel’s SDK for automated driving is a vision SoC. Intel expects OEMs to use other companies’ vision chips such as those by Mobileye, or their own internal solutions.
Nor is Intel disclosing its custom SoCs currently in development for autonomous cars.
Intel previously told EE Times about the new custom SoC, which will feature multiple Xeon cores and integrates hardware acceleration units. During her interview with EE Times in November, Winter explained that the SoC is designed to deliver “high performance in computing while meeting the power budget.” The designed SoC will be automotive-grade, offering functional safety, she added.
