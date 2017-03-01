Chip Sales Grew Sharply in November
Post a comment
SAN FRANCISCO?Semiconductor posted a year-to-year sales increase of 7.4% in November 2016 as the chip industry continued to pick up steam headed into the end of the year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) trade group.
The November increase was the largest for the semiconductor industry since January 2015, the SIA said.
November's jump in sales increases the likelihood that semiconductor sales for 2016 may have been flat with 2015. After many market watchers?including the SIA?predicted modest declines for semiconductor sales at the beginning of 2016, recent sales data indicates that the industry could achieve sales of about $335 billion, roughly unchanged from 2015.
"Global semiconductor sales continued to pick up steam in November, increasing at the highest rate in almost two years and nearly pulling even with the year-to-date total from the same point in 2015,? said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a statement. Nueffer added that the strong close to 2016 left the industry well-positioned to start 2017.
Global chip sales for November totaled $31 billion, up from $28.9 billion in November 2015, according to the SIA, reporting numbers compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization. The WSTS reports sales figures on a three-month moving average basis.
The November 2016 total also represents an increase of 2% compared with the previous month, according to the SIA.
The Chinese market continued to stand out in November, growing nearly 16% year-to-year to lead all regions, Neuffer said.
Last month, the WSTS revised upward its forecast for 2016 chip sales to about $335 billion. The WSTS said projected growth in sensors, analog, discretes and microprocessors is now expected to offset expected declines in optoelectronics, memory and logic.
The revised WSTS forecast called for modest growth in chip sales of 3% in 2017 and 2% in 2018.
?Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry for EE Times.