News & Analysis
BT Signs MediaTek to Enable Home Wi-Fi Networks
1/4/2017 11:06 PM EST
Post a comment
Post a comment
LONDON—Telecommunications services company BT Group plc has selected fabless chip company MediaTek Inc. (Hsinchu, Taiwan) to provide the underlying technology for its Whole Home Wi-Fi product.
MediaTek has announced that its Wi-Fi adaptive network technology, launched at Computex, has been adopted for Whole Home Wi-Fi, a self-configuring wireless network of three routers/repeaters. Each node in the self-configuring network is based on the MT7621 and two MT7615 chips. Two 7615s are required to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless carriers.
The chips enable simple network setup, automatic routing and hand-off of network traffic through the home and network healing in the event of node failure.