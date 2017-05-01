Breaking News
New Automotive-Grade FPGAs Debut at CES

1/5/2017 11:00 AM EST
Intel just announced its Arria 10 GX automotive grade FPGAs at CES. These devices are claimed to deliver over 60% higher performance at up to 40% lower power than prior-generation midrange FPGAs and include variable-precision digital signal processing (DSP) support with hardened floating-point.

The multiple modes supported by the Arria 10 GX DSP blocks -- standard-precision fixed-point, high-precision fixed-point, and single-precision floating-point -- allow flexible implementation of sophisticated applications such as deep learning and embedded vision (click here for more details).

(Source: Intel)
Also announced was the Intel GO family of offerings that span car, connectivity, and cloud to help automakers develop automated driving systems. New with the Intel GO brand are multiple development kits that scale in performance from Intel's Atom processors to Xeon processors, as well as the industry’s first 5G-ready development platform for automated driving (click here for more details).

(Source: Intel)
Industry leaders like BMW, Delphi and Baidu have all announced plans to use Intel technology in their autonomous vehicles. In fact, the BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye announce a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous test vehicles that will be on the roads by the second half of 2017 (click here for more details).

