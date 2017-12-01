IoT Spending Hit Estimated $737 Billion in 2016
SAN FRANCISCO—Global spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) hit an estimated $737 billion in 2016, as organizations ramped up spending on IoT infrastructure and deployment on a trajectory that will bring such investment to nearly $1.3 tillion by 2020, according to market research firm International Data Corp. (IDC).
IDC (Framingham, Mass.) said organizations worldwide in 2016 ratcheted up spending on the hardware, software, services and connectivity that enable IoT. The firm is forecasting that IoT spending will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% between 2015 and 2020, reaching $1.29 trillion in 2020.
While the manufacturing, transportation and utilities industries made the largest investments in IoT in 2016, IDC expects consumer IoT purchases to rise rapidly to become the third largest segment of spending by 2020. Other industries that will see rapid spending increases include insurance, consumer, healthcare and retail, according to the IDC forecast.
"A fairly close relationship exists between high growth IoT use cases in consumer product and service oriented verticals like retail, insurance and healthcare," said Marcus Torchia, a research manager for IoT with IDC's Customer Insights and Analysis team, in a statement. "In some cases, these are green field opportunities with tremendous room to run.”
Torchia added that other industries such as manufacturing and transportation are characterized by larger market sizes and more moderate projected growth rates. “As a whole, the IoT opportunity is a diverse developing marketplace for vendors and end users alike," Torchia said.
Hardware is expected to continue representing the bulk of IoT spending through 2020, nearly doubling in size throughout the five-year forecast period, IDC said. By 2020, spending on IoT hardware is expected to total nearly $400 billion, according to the firm.
Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region outside of Japan is expected to account for the largest amount of IoT spending through 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the projected spending that year, IDC said.
—Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry and business news for EE Times.