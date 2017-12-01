T.J. Rodgers Backs Renewable Energy Firm
SAN FRANCISCO—T.J. Rodgers, the semiconductor pioneer and founder of Cypress Semiconductor Corp., has invested in a Northern California renewable energy firm and joined its board of directors.
Rodgers and venture capital heavyweight John Doerr together sunk $10 million into Enphase Energy, Inc., a Petaluma, Calif.-based firm that specializes in energy management and the production of microinverters, the company announced Tuesday (Jan. 10).
Enphase said it would use a portion of the funding for consulting services to optimize the company’s operating performance while supporting the demand for its energy management systems.
Rodgers was among the semiconductor industry’s early pioneers, founding Cypress in 1982. He stepped down as Cypress CEO last year after 34 years, but remains on the company’s board of directors. Among other ventures, Rodgers was also an early backer of SunPower Corp., a U.S.-based maker of photovoltaic solar panels.
Paul Nahi, Enphase CEO, said in an email exchange with EE Times that Rodgers would bring to the company’s board a wealth of experience driving operational excellence to maximize shareholder value.
“He understands the challenges in developing cutting edge technologies for a cost conscious market, while increasing profitability,” Nahi said. “Our ASIC designs have helped to drive the innovations we have brought to the solar industry with Enphase Microinverters. He will bring valuable guidance as we continue to execute an aggressive cost reduction plan, while simultaneously adding new product features, to make solar more accessible to a larger number of people.”
Enphase, which is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, was founded in 2006 and claims to have shipped more than 13 million microinverters. The company also boasts more than 140 issued patents involving solar energy technology.
—Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry and business news for EE Times.