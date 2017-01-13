TSMC Expects Flat Year for Foundry
TAIPEI — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. expects 2017 to be a flat year for the foundry business as momentum in the chip business stalls.
During this year, smartphones, the key driver of semiconductor demand will have revenue growth reaching about 6 percent, according to TSMC, which makes the A10 processor for the Apple iPhone and SoCs for a host of other handsets. That outlook shows some upside compared with an IDC forecast of 3.1 percent growth for 2016, following double-digit gains during the previous two years.
TSMC said it expects low-end smartphones to lead growth with gains reaching 8 percent, while the high-end segment including Apple’s iPhone will expand by 3 percent this year. Even so, TSMC said that silicon content in smartphones will increase in the high single digits.
“We’re running into a little air pocket here,” said TSMC Chairman Morris Chang at a Taipei event today to announce the company’s results during the fourth quarter of 2016.
The world’s largest chip foundry predicted that during this year, the global semiconductor market will grow by 4 percent while the foundry business expands by about 7 percent and TSMC’s business increases within a range of 5 to 10 percent. TSMC posted NT$947.9 billion ($29.9 billion) in revenue for 2016, increasing 12.4 percent from 2015.
The company’s 2017 forecast is in line with that of Deutsche Bank, which in December last year said chip industry growth will reach 5 percent in 2017.
“It seems like demand for everything except smartphones is declining,” said Goldman Sachs analyst Donald Lu at the TSMC event.
TSMC’s view was consistent with Lu’s as the company said it expected demand for products such as tablets and PCs to fall during the year ahead. The company said one standout will be internet of things (IoT) devices, for which demand will grow by as much as 34 percent.
In 2016, 62 percent of TSMC’s demand came from communications customers in the smartphone and tablet business such as Apple and MediaTek. Industrial and standard applications were the next largest component of TSMC’s demand, accounting for 21 percent of sales. Consumer products came in at 9 percent and computer products, 8 percent, of TSMC’s total sales.
Leading Geometries
TSMC’s most advanced 16/20 nm products accounted for 28 percent of the company’s overall revenue in 2016, increasing from 20 percent in 2015. During the same period, the company’s cash cow 28 nm node dropped to 26 percent of overall sales from 28 percent in 2015.
The company expressed some dissatisfaction with the ramp of its 16 nm node.
“16 nm doesn’t have as high a market share as I would like,” said Morris Chang. The company competes primarily with Samsung Electronics, which makes 14 nm products for customers such as Qualcomm.
Looking ahead, the TSMC chairman said the company’s 10 nm roadmap is proceeding as expected and the technology node will ramp strongly during the second half this year. The company said 10 nm products will exceed 10 percent of TSMC’s total revenue by the third quarter.
The company may adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology earlier than expected, possibly during the second year of TSMC’s 7 nm ramp. TSMC has slated 7 nm risk production for the first quarter of 2017 and has as many as 15 customer tape outs lined up for the full year. The company said that customers in high-end mobile and high-performance computing are on board to adopt the new technology.
Capital Expenditure Steady
TSMC plans to hold steady with capital expenditures reaching about $10 billion this year. In 2016, the company’s capex came in at NT$328 billion ($10.4 billion). TSMC has been among the top-three spenders in the chip industry, which include Samsung and Intel.