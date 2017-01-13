15 Views from a Silicon Summit
Post a comment
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – Semiconductor advances could continue through 2025 with extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) coming online in 2020, said tech experts at the annual Industry Strategy Symposium here. Market watchers shared long-term forecasts for mid-single-digit growth with this year performing above average.
Ballooning design costs and geopolitical wild cards stood out as two of the biggest risks ahead in talks at the event famous for providing a view that spans macroeconomics to nanotechnology.
Scotten Jones, president of IC Knowledge, gave perhaps the most upbeat assessment of the technical road map. His talk also provided a kind of decoder ring to decrypt the smoke and mirrors surrounding today’s process nodes.
“I don’t believe Moore’s law is dead and the deep techs don’t believe it either,” he said, noting both Intel and Globalfoundries now report cost savings in post-14nm nodes. “I think we have a path that produces transistors that scale down in cost,” he said.
He predicted a 5nm node could hit starting in late 2019 using EUV in at least some steps, probably still using some form of FinFETs as transistors. Beyond that a 3.5nm generation moving to horizontal nanowires could mark the last node for classical scaling.
Nevertheless, a 2.5nm generation stacking n- and p-nanowires could deliver 60-70% density increases into the year 2025, he said, citing a simulation run by process-modeling specialist Coventor.
In a separate talk, Globalfoundries chief technologist Gary Patton shared his optimism. He predicted chip makers will move to gate-all-around transistors somewhere around 2020 as device structures approach atomic limits.
“There’s a view Moore’s law is ending, but we always figure out how to move things forward,” Patton said.
In the short term, its becoming a neck-and-neck race among chip makers, said Jones.
In the chart below he showed his view that TSMC recently took the lead from Samsung which last year took it from Intel. The x86 giant will retake the lead with its 10nm process early this year with Globalfoundries stealing it back with its 7nm node in 2018, he predicted.
Next page: A decoder ring for process node names