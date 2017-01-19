Breaking News
Future of Chip Research Group Questioned

1/19/2017 00:01 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO—The future of SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s support of key semiconductor industry R&D in upstate New York has come into question following the resignation and arrest of the university’s CEO last fall and the disintegration of two high-profile projects.

Last month, AMS, a developer of analog/mixed-signal ICs and sensors, withdrew from a $2 billion fab project in upstate New York. That fab was to be built with and leased from the state of New York, with SUNY Polytechnic—short for State University of New York Polytechnic Institute—slated to work with AMS to build, staff and operate the facility.

Earlier this month, a SUNY Polytechnic faculty member confirmed that a $500 million R&D project with Globalfoundries Inc. to accelerate the introduction of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, “never really got off the ground.”

Another SUNY Polytechnic chip project, the Global 450 Consortium, quietly wound down operations recently at the conclusion of its five-year charter after participants concluded that the semiconductor industry is not in immediate need of 450mm wafers.

Alain Kaloyeros, the former CEO of SUNY Polytechnic, resigned in October after being charged with rigging state contract bidding. Kaloyeros has reportedly denied any wrongdoing.

The State of New York appointed a new interim leader for SUNY Polytechnic, Bahgat Sammakia, last November. But the departure of Kaloyeros has in some circles cast doubt on SUNY Polytechnic’s commitment to funding semiconductor industry research, which has in recent years been seen as a linchpin for drawing semiconductor industry activity to upstate New York.

Groundbreaking for SUNY Poly's Marcy chip fab last year. Source: SUNY Poly.
G. Dan Hutcheson, a veteran semiconductor equipment analyst who is chairman and CEO of VLSI Research Inc., told EE Times in an interview that SUNY Polytechnic’s semiconductor research center in Albany and nearby support resources are "in jeopardy."

”A lot of stuff is being shut down there. Companies are trying to distance themselves from the whole thing,” Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson added that the State of New York needs to tap a leader with “unimpeachable” credibility to head SUNY Polytechnic. “Right now it’s rudderless,” Hutcheson said.

Representatives from SUNY Poly refuted Hutcheson's comments and defended the choice of Sammakia as interim president. A spokesman for SUNY Poly said that, in selecting Sammakia, the SUNY Board of Trustees identified the need for the research university to be led by someone “with a deep understanding, experience and reputation in the semiconductor industry, in addition to having significant experience in both the private and public sectors.”

Sammakia was founding director of the Small Scale Systems Integration and Packing Center and is also considered an innovator in the field, the spokesman said. Since being named interim president in November, Sammakia “is already moving the institute in a positive direction through his collaboration with Empire State Development and connections with industry partners,” the spokesman said.

m00nshine
Author
Re: out of the blue
m00nshine   1/19/2017 1:27:24 PM
Really out of the blue? After all of the other successful fabs built by the state of New York to be leased to a foreign client to operate? It would have been more surprising if this novel business model actually worked out.

paul.jhnson
Rookie
Future of Chip Research not good
paul.jhnson   1/19/2017 1:07:45 PM
R&D is going nowhere and people who know if have already left. It's all smoke and mirrors, yet nobody wants to admit it publicly but keep the dream rolling. Money is being poured into Albany, Malta, NY, carelessly it won't not enough to save the future. EUV for HVM is highly questionable, at best. It takes engineering genius to get things done, and it is simply not there any more. These are not good signs.

Don Herres
Author
top level corruption makes the area toxic
Don Herres   1/19/2017 12:16:18 PM
It is not unusual, especially in today's world of financial threads, to see companies leave when there is an atmosphere of corruption.  Having the CEO arrested for bid rigging generally means that it has been going on for some time.

Investors in a project can be fined billions for being complicit.

perl_geek
Author
Image problems
perl_geek   1/19/2017 11:39:06 AM
Having the CEO arrested must rate fairly highly on a "Events that don't help an organisation's credibility" scale.

photonic
Author
Complete
photonic   1/19/2017 3:30:22 AM
Losers

resistion
Author
out of the blue
resistion   1/19/2017 3:06:21 AM
This one came out of the blue, how many jobs affected?

