Carbon-on-Wafers Here

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The semiconductor industry has been waiting for someone to create reliable carbon-on-silicon wafers so that super-speed functions can be fabricated alongside all the other complementary metal oxide semiconductors (CMOS). And with the whole Internet of Things (IoT) going wireless the biggest obstacle to cost-reduction and ultra miniaturization has become the need for separate chips for the high-speed radio (frequencies). Now RF can be integrated on the same CMOS system-on-chip (SoC) as the rest of the application circuitry, thanks to carbon-on-silicon wafers from Carbonics Inc. (Marina Del Rey, Calif.)
"Our technology is kick ass for high frequency RF and CMOS compatibility," Carbonics' CEO Kos Galatsis told EE Times. "Our wafer technology is where the business opportunities are. For instance, WiGig, is growing at a rate of 30 percent per year and our wafers are perfect for it."
Carbon-coated silicon wafers could also be a real boon to today's cell phones, but will really shine during the move to 5G which will operate at higher frequencies than 4G.
Many methods have been invented to deposit parallel carbon nanotubes onto silicon wafers, but none have been economically feasible for mass production until now. The advantage of using carbon nanotubes, especially for RF, is its ultra-high electron mobility — a high as 100,000 cm2 V-1s-1 compared to 1400 cm2 V-1s-1 for silicon and 8500 cm2 V-1s-1 for gallium arsenide — the usual medium for RF transistors.
The reason that Carbonics technique is so economical is that it is done at normal temperatures using a solution-based method. The nanotubes are merely mixed into the solution and the silicon wafer then dipped into the solution where they stick to the top of the wafer. Then as the wafer is slowly removed from the solution, it pulls along the nanotubes which automatically align alongside each other. The process can be repeated with the same wafer as many times as needed to achieve the necessary current capability of the RF transistor channel.
After the wafer dries, normal lithographic techniques can be used to form the transistor channels, then the unneeded nanotubes are etched off using an oxygen plasma.
"Our process is very simple. IBM is doing wafers too, but using a very complicated process, with many many steps using die-block co-polymers," Galatsis told EE Times. "Whereas Carbonics does the whole process in a single step dip-coating in a bath of oil using the magic of surface tension as it raises them out."
Each channel will have the number of tubes required for the necessary current. Carbonics claims it can achieve milliamps per millimeter and microamps per micrometer in channel width, compared to GaAs which achieves only 600 microamps per millimeter, according to Galatsis.
The first wafers — called Zebra because of the microscopic nanotube stripes — will be available four-inches in diameter for research and development. The Zebra Bolt will fab the nanotubes atop 15-nanometers thick of oxide for backgated applications such as sensors and detectors. The Zebra Sprint will deposit the nanotubes on silicon for top-gated amps, memory, switches and logic. The Zebra Sprint will deposit the nanotubes directly onto quartz for RF applications as high as 100-GHz (with terahertz operation slated for the next generation).Carbonics is offering the first carbon-coated silicon wafer that enables both high-speed RF circuitry to run on the carbon and the CMOS circuitry runs on wherever the carbon is etched off. (Source: Carbonics)
Its next product, due later this year, is called Viper, since a snake often has aligned stripes, and will also be for R&D purposes, but will include pre-fabricated RF devices such as integrated power amplifiers (PAs).
Then in 2018, Carbonics plans its Stingray line (so-named because of the animals sensitivity to electrical signals) which will include higher performance RFICs and MMICs which will operate in the terahertz range, including mixers switches and complete RF front-end modules by 2019.
Carbonics was spun-off from UCLA in 2014 and is backed by $5.5 million from Tania International.
— R. Colin Johnson, Advanced Technology Editor, EE Times
