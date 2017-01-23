Dragonfly Surveillance Cyborg Could Aid Pollination
1 Comment
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc. (Cambridge, Mass.) has embedded in a living dragonfly a new kind of light guide — an optrode — that is smaller and more flexible than optical fibers to enable its DragonflEye. The optrode itself will be used in medicine and diagnostics, and when attached to the living dragonfly can be used for reconnaissance, surveillance, payload delivery and guided pollination, which could help replace a depleted bee population.
Since before the age of electronics, the Department of Defense (DoD) has been trying to turn real insects into surveillance cyborgs — their greatest breakthrough being the implantation of detectors into larvae of insects so that after metamorphosis the mature adult has inside it built-in capabilities impossible to detect with the naked eye. With the advent of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), the DoD has largely abandoned real insects in favor of micro-drones the size of insects. Their biggest problem — aside from the astronomical cost — being battery life.
Draper's surveillance-equipped dragonfly, on the other hand, have lifetimes measured in months as long as they have food, water and sunlight.
"A unique aspect of the DragonflEye system is that it’s designed to be autonomous and can recharge itself from ambient energy sources, like solar power. Highly efficient energy scavenging from the environment helped to miniaturize the system so that the dragonfly isn’t encumbered by a bulky battery," Jesse Wheeler, a biomedical engineer and principal investigator for the Draper program, told EE Times in an exclusive interview. "Sending steering commands to the dragonfly requires light to be delivered around the dragonfly’s nerve cord, which is the size of a fine fishing wire. To do this, we developed a new optrode technology that is highly flexible and can bend light around very tight turns."
In addition, real dragonflies are unbelievably nibble and quick, compared to clumsy man-made drones, with the ability to maneuver turns as sharp and fast as 9-Gs.
"Compared to manmade drones, insects are far more efficient in producing lift, maintaining stable flight, and storing replenishable energy from food. The DragonflEye system leverages these biological advantages to create a hybrid drone that is smaller, lighter, and stealthier than anything manmade," Wheeler said.
Draper collaborated with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI, Janelia Farm Mass.)
EP16: Jesse Wheeler / DragonflEye from Draper on Vimeo.
Draper principle investigator explains the principles behind the DragonflEye cyborg.
(Source: Draper)
"The technologies developed in the DragonflEye program provide new tools to study the flight behaviors of insects, which could also include important pollinators, like honey bees. In addition, our flexible optrode technology will provide medical researchers a new solution to access small nerves, enabling new studies and more precise therapies to treat disease," Wheeler said.
— R. Colin Johnson, Advanced Technology Editor, EE Times
Related articles: