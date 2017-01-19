Chip Sales Grew 1.5% in ‘16, Gartner says
SAN FRANCISCO—Global chip revenue increased by 1.5% in 2016 as a late-year surge enabled the semiconductor industry to avoid widely anticipated contraction, according to market research firm Gartner Inc.
Total semiconductor sales for the year totaled $339.7 billion last year, up from $334.8 billion in 2015, according to Gartner’s estimates. Combined sales for the top 25 chip vendors increased 7.9% compared to 2015, accounting for 75.9% of the market, Gartner (Stamford, Conn.) said.
Adrian Blanco, a senior research analyst at Gartner, said that 2016 chip sales got off to a slow start due to inventory burn off, but picked up in the second half of the year thanks to inventory replenishment and improved pricing.
"Overall, semiconductor revenue for the second half of the year was much stronger than the first half, reflecting the strengthening memory market and continued inventory replenishment, as well as inventory build for both the iPhone 7 and the holiday season,” Blanco said.
The semiconductor industry's growth of 1.5% in 2016 is notable because at the start of the year most market watchers—including Gartner—predicted that the industry would contract in 2016.
Intel Corp. retained the No. 1 position in chip sales for the 25th consecutive year, notching market share of 15.9%, Gartner said. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. ranked second for the 15th year in a row, with market share of 11.8%, the firm said.
Broadcom Ltd. leapt into the No. 5 position in chip sales from 16th, due almost exclusively to its merger with Avago Technologies Ltd., Gartner said. NXP Semiconductors NV and Mediatek Inc. also moved into the top 10 last year, the firm said.
Qualcomm Inc. moved to No. 3 in chip sales in 2016, up from No. 4 in 2015, Gartner said.
—Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry and business news for EE Times.
