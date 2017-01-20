EDA Firm ATopTech Files for Bankruptcy
SAN FRANCISCO—AtopTech Inc., the once-promising vendor of place-and-route EDA software, announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and expects to be sold after losing a long-running legal battle with leading EDA vendor Synopsys Inc.
ATopTech, which is privately held, announced it filed a motion with the bankruptcy court to sell its business and has selected a “stalking horse” bidder. It said it expects a bankruptcy auction to take place in mid-March and that the sale will be completed by March 31.
The company said it expects to continue to manage and operate its business under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware until the sale.
"We believe this decision is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders,” said Jue-Hsien Chern, ATopTech’s CEO, in a statement.
Chern said bankruptcy protection would enable ATopTech to continue operating its business and move forward with the sale of the company’s business free and clear of liens, claims and encumbrances.
Last month, a U.S. federal court in California issued a permanent injunction against ATopTech stemming from a March ruling of patent infringement. The injunction prohibits ATopTech from developing, using, selling, offering to sell, licensing or distributing any product containing PrimeTime report formats or certain PrimeTime non-SDC commands, variables or attributes. The injunction also prohibits ATopTech's support of such products after March.
ATopTech had gained some traction in recent years against Synopsys and other competitors with its physical design tools. The company was founded in 2003.
—Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry and business news for EE Times.
