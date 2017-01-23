Breaking News
Batteries Caused Samsung Galaxy to Explode

1/23/2017 02:21 PM EST
TOKYO -- Following a three-month investigation into the exploding Galaxy Note 7 handsets, Samsung put the blame squarely on the devices’ batteries.

The company also revealed Monday that the Galaxy S8 would not be showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month — an event typically used by the company to reveal its latest flagship smartphone. The move suggests a delay in the consumer release of the S8 device.

As for the flaming Galaxy Note 7, Samsung investigators uncovered two separate faults with the two batteries.

Samsung pinpointed the handset design caused overheating of “Battery A,” which was used in the Note 7 model first recalled. “Battery B,” deployed in the second recalled Note 7 model, is now identified with a manufacturing defect.

Although the Korean giant refrained from naming the battery suppliers, it is known that Battery A was manufactured by Samsung affiliate SDI. China’s Amperex Technology, a subsidiary of Japan’s TDK, provided Battery B for the Note 7.

Referring to Battery A (made by SDI), Samsung said the probe found that, due to design problems, the batteries did not fit squarely into their cell pouch. This triggered short-circuits, causing the devices to overheat and catch fire.

Replacement batteries, so-called Battery B — deployed after the first recall and provided by a separate supplier (Amperex) — were then found to have manufacturing defects, said Samsung, that rendered them also fire-prone.

Samsung ruled out any issue with the smartphones’ software or other hardware.

Samsung described on its website how a short circuit within the battery can happen as follows:

A short circuit within the battery may occur when there is damage to the positive and negative electrodes to meet within the “jelly roll.”

How battery fits in Galaxy Note 7 (Source: Samsung)
How battery fits in Galaxy Note 7 (Source: Samsung)

What went wrong with 'Battery A' (Source: Samsung)
What went wrong with 'Battery A' (Source: Samsung)

What went wrong with 'Battery B' (Source: Samsung)
What went wrong with 'Battery B' (Source: Samsung)

Samsung also made it very clear that its Note 7 investigation was carried out not only by its internal engineering team, but also by independent third parties. Two U.S. companies, UL and Exponent, concurred that abnormalities in batteries from two suppliers were the crux of the issue.

Peter.Ting
Author
Re: It appears Samsung didn't manage the spec compliance well
Peter.Ting   1/24/2017 2:22:30 PM
NO RATINGS
Don't know about UL but Exponent will say anything you want them to say i.e. deflategate and second hand smoke.

"But Exponent's research has come under fire from critics, including engineers, attorneys and academics who say the company tends to deliver to clients the reports they need to mount a public defense."

http://articles.latimes.com/2010/feb/18/business/la-fi-toyota-exponent18-2010feb18

 

Don Herres
Author
Re: It appears Samsung didn't manage the spec compliance well
Don Herres   1/24/2017 11:28:42 AM
NO RATINGS
Since Battery A was supplied by Samsung, legal action would just be an embarrassment.  Bringing the other supplier to court could just open lots of documents to public record that Samsung would rather keep private.

dt_hayden
Author
Re: It appears Samsung didn't manage the spec compliance well
dt_hayden   1/24/2017 10:51:03 AM
NO RATINGS
The root cause may lie inside the battery, but Samsung is accepting the responsibility as they should, unless they can prove a supplier failed to meet a specification.  While an expensive lesson, it appears they are in financial shape to weather it, and embrace the changes needed to avoid reoccurrence.


It is refreshing to see a product supplier take responsibility for their product rather than pushing it onto component suppliers.  My response to companies whose approach is "the fault lies with our supplier" is "I bought your product, not your suppliers.  Your choice to specify, test (or not), and cut costs with your supplier is your business.  Your name is on the product."

wave.forest
Author
It appears Samsung didn't manage the spec compliance well
wave.forest   1/24/2017 7:49:09 AM
NO RATINGS
"Samsung said it did not plan to take legal action and that it accepted responsibility for asking the suppliers to meet certain specifications." accoding to 

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-38714461

This report reads like still the battery manufacturers to blame.

