X-Fab is Fastest Growing Foundry
SAN FRANCISCO—German specialty fab X-Fab Semiconductor Foundries grew sales faster than any other pure play foundry in 2016, a year that saw overall pure play foundry sales increase by a robust 11%, according to market research firm IC Insights.
X-Fab, which provides analog/mixed-signal chip manufacturing, grew sales by a whopping 54%, albeit from a comparatively small base, according to IC Insights. The company’s sales totaled $510 million in 2016, up from about $330 million for two consecutive years.
X-Fab’s 2016 share of the pure play foundry market was just 1%, however, IC Insights said.
In additional to X-Fab, China’s SMIC and Israel’s Tower-Jazz also achieved impressive growth rates of more than 30%, according to the latest release of IC Insights’ McClean Report.
TSMC remained far and away the market leader, commanding market share of 59% for the third consecutive year in 2016, IC Insights (Scottsdale, Ariz.) said.
U.S.-based Globalfoundries remained the distant No. 2 player in the market, holding market share of 11% for the second year in a row, IC Insights said.
IC Insights said it expects pure play foundries to play a stronger role in the IC market over the next five years, with sales increasing from $50 billion in 2016 to $72 billion in 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%.
According to IC Insights, the success of fabless chip companies and the move by an increasing number of companies to fabless or “fab-lite” models is driving projected sales increases for pure play foundries.
—Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry and business news for EE Times.
