Silicon Labs Expands IoT Portfolio
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Silicon Labs bought Zentri, a 20-person module and software vendor, as another small step in its journey to build a product portfolio for the Internet of Things. Financial details were not disclosed.
Zentri had “modest revenues,” mainly for Wi-Fi modules with device management, mobile app and cloud connectivity riding on it, said Tyson Tuttle, chief executive of Silicon Labs in a brief interview with EE Times. Whether the company will expand Zentri’s IoT cloud service is “something we are considering but we have no specific plans,” he said.
The deal is the fourth acquisition since 2012 aimed to turn the mixed-signal chip maker into a broader supplier of microcontrollers with integrated wireless and software for IoT. It purchased real-time OS developer Micrium in October 2016 and Wi-Fi module and software designer Bluegiga for $61 million in February 2015.
Modules are “just another package that happens to have a crystal, antenna and certification, so it’s easier to integrate,” said Tuttle, noting they can help the company reduce tests costs and stay closer to end customers.
Silicon Labs aims to stay focused on local-area networks mainly for industrial customers. However it does sell 800-900 MHz chips for the Sigfox network and “we have taken a look at LoRa which seems to have traction, but I’m a bigger believer in cellular long term,” Tuttle said.
So far the company has stayed out of the historic wave of M&A deals that have swept the chip industry over the last two years. To date most deals were mainly seeking revenue growth.
“We’ve been consistent about bringing in additional technology for IoT with strategic M&A focused on organic growth,” said Tuttle noting nearly half its revenues now come from MCUs and wireless with half that portion from wireless.
After becoming CEO in 2012, Tuttle bought Ember Corp. for its 802.15.4 silicon for Zigbee. A year later, he acquired Energy Micro for its MCUs, softare and abilities to support multiple protocols.
— Rick Merritt, Silicon Valley Bureau Chief, EE Times
