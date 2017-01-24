Space X: L.A. to S.F. in 35 Minutes
Post a comment
LAKE WALES, Fla. — In 2015, the Hyperloop Pod Competition was announced: to build a passenger vehicle in a tube that could beat airplanes from Los Angeles to San Francisco (on the ground) in under 35 minutes. Of the 1,200 entrants, the field was narrowed down to 29 by its Space X sponsors (along with Tessa founder Elon Musk, who conceived the project, and PayPal). The final demonstration will occur this month (Jan. 27-29, 2017). The goal is to produce the 5th form of transportation after horse/wagon, car/motorcycle, train and airplane.
Of the 28 competitors, 27 will be sponsored by universities — all but Team rLoop which is sponsored by Tesla, NASA, CERN and others, with construction performed by Tom Lambot, TE Connectivity Engineering.
The teams are using three different form of levitation within a standardized sized tube with a built in "launcher" to get the pod going (up to 350 miles per hour) with the rest of the acceleration to be provided by electromagnetic means invented by the teams.
The tubes themselves will be pumped nearly free of air (vacuum) allowing for resistance-free transportation by the levitated pods. Musk himself designed a levitation method, which works like an air-hockey table, despite the minimal numbers of air molecules, to keep the passenger pod scant 100 microns from its sides (leaving little room for error, necessitating ultra-high precision pod manufacturing).
The second levitation system depends on passive magnetic, which requires the "pusher" to realize the required translation speed using linear induction motors throughout the tube, thus adding cost to the transportation infrastructure.
The third method is an active magnetic levitation system by which an array of magnets are rotated directly on the pod to achieve levitation-inducing repulsive forces above the passive tubes, thus reducing the cost of the tube infrastructure.
"Some of the benefits include increased hover height — six millimeters — depending on the total mass of the pod, ability to hover in place, omni-directional control achieved by gimballing the hover engines, the ability to create thrust and braking forces and the ability to operate independent of the Hyperloop Tube," Brent Lessard, rLoop project manager, told EE Times.
Project Fifth Mode - Episode 1: The Future is Here by wired
(Source: WIRED)
Lessard admits that there is added pod complexity by requiring adequate control software and on-board power, but believes the benefits are worth pursuing.
At the SpaceX competition this week the proof will be in the pudding, since all three techniques will be demonstrated by different teams. The rLoop team is perhaps the best funded, trying to add as much complexity to the pods as necessary to make the tube infrastructure building as simple as possible. The TE Connectivity pods from a variety of industries, including eddy current brakes, miniature linear potentiometers, Halbach levitation arrays and sensors including temperature, thermopiles and thermocouples.
The test track is only one mile in long including a "pusher" for rapid initial acceleration of pods at launch. According to Lessard, their pods will achieve approximately 320 mph top speed through a combination of the pusher and rLoop's active magnetic levitation system.
"After reaching top speed, we will coast for approximately two seconds before engaging our eddy current brakes to come to a comfortable stop at the end of the tube. The entirety of our one mile run will take 22 seconds," Lessard told EE Times.
— R. Colin Johnson, Advanced Technology Editor, EE Times
Related articles: