Persistent Memory Platform Support Will Take Time
TORONTO — Over the last several years, there's been an increasing overlap between what was traditionally seen as memory and traditionally seen as storage, as well as the increasing use of persistent memory.
Last week's Persistent Memory Summit in San Jose, organized by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) as part of its Solid State Storage Initiative (SSSI), included a presentation by Steve Pawlowski, vice president of advance computing solutions at Micron, outlining how computing architectures must change to get the right data to the processor efficiently and how persistent memory such as NVDIMMs can play a role.
EE Times spoke to Pawlowski following his SNIA keynote on why new computing architectures must support current software applications, the current roadmap for NV-DIMMs, and what might be the non-volatile memory of choice down the road.
EE Times Memory Designline: What are your thoughts on the current JEDEC roadmap for NVDIMMs?
Steve Pawlowski:It's going to take time. The platform support is coming. It's good to start with DDR4. When you start talking about NVDIMM-P, in which latency is non-deterministic, there had to be changes made to the DDR4 and the DDR5 protocol, which is at JEDEC right now. I'm going out on a limb, but you're going to see DDR5 platforms close to the end of the decade. There are some DDR4 platforms today; the question is, will they be able to implement the protocol to allow an NVDIMM-P to sit right into the platform itself? Overall, we'll see still a lot of NVDIMM-N solutions. Over time, we'll start to see more penetration of the smaller DRAM/larger NAND footprint, NVDIMM-P devices.
EE Times: In your presentation at the SNIA Persistent Memory Summit, you mentioned that Micron has put a big focus on minimizing the impact on existing software applications when developing new architectures around persistent memory. Why is this necessary?
Pawlowski: Intel is doing a good job of building persistent memory files systems, and I think that there are other customers out there doing the same thing. But persistency is really a new concept. So you need to apply new hardware and new capabilities in a manner so that there's benefit for people willing to use it, put it in their platform, and are willing to spend whatever money they need to in order to make that happen. The idea with persistent memory is that if you can get the cost per bit as good or better as what you can with NAND — although I don't think anything ever will, as NAND is pretty efficient in terms of cost per bit — or there is a power improvement, you want to make sure that if somebody's going to put it in their platform, the software they currently have just runs. You want to make sure that, when an application runs and there are some dependencies in terms of latency, they are comprehended by the hardware so things just don't break.
EE Times: How does Micron make sure that these new systems will support existing software applications?
Pawlowski: The first thing you have to do is configure these systems in a simulation environment or do some prototyping. We tend to do it in the simulation environment and then run application traces and systems traces against that to see what we need to do and how we have to configure the system so we limit the impact on performance. It's really critical once you have the simulator that, as you are going through the design, you're constantly verifying the changes. If we don't validate it from an architectural perspective, it can have a pretty substantial impact on performance.
EE Times: What kinds of constraints does this impose on the development of systems?
Pawlowski: : The people who have been buying systems over the years have been doing so based on performance. The tendency has been trying to get a 45% improvement in performance from one platform generation to the next. That ended up to be 2X every two years. People are kind of used to that. If you're going to put in a new capability like [persistent memory], the first thing you have to make sure is that you're not deprecating that performance story. There may be some individuals who are okay to live with a 10% performance impact because there are other benefits that they can get, but there are certainly others who say that they don't want to see any performance impact whatsoever.
EE Times:: How conceivable is it that someone might be willing to build entirely new software in order to take advantage of a new architecture?
P: You have to recognize that the market penetration you're going to get is really very small. That value proposition has to be that there's nothing there that you are competing with initially, or it has to be so much better that somebody is willing to take that gamble, and your investors are aware that it's not going be a market sensation overnight.
EE Times: The trend in recent years has been a convergence of memory and storage. At what point do you feel the latency between the memory and storage became pronounced enough that it needed to be addressed?
Pawlowski: When I started out, the actual latency for DRAM access was fast enough directly. As the industry was able to take advantage of Moore's Law and push higher and higher performance and higher clock rates, the DRAM started to not keep up. It really focused on density and didn't push much in terms of latency. What really exacerbated the problem was multi-core. It became a core war in terms of how many cores you could put in. But at the same time, we weren't focusing on the memory bandwidth and capacity per core. This may be controversial to some people in the industry, but the system really needs to be designed with memory and the storage subsystem first and foremost. When the cores are running real applications and waiting on the memory subsystem to deliver as fast as it can, they're starving. There's a crisis in the world in that we're creating more data. Moving that data is expensive from an energy perspective, and regardless of how much compute you have, if you can't move the data quickly and efficiently, your systems are going to be struggling in terms of real-world performance. We've got to start to think about computing architectures, not the CPU, as the central element. You have data where it sits, and you move whatever compute you need closer to the data to be able to do that. Memory and storage now become the focal point of the system architecture.
EE Times: What your thoughts on what will be the non-volatile memory of choice?
Pawlowski: There's always NAND. You're taking a huge latency impact, but on a cost-per-bit basis, and the density you can get in on the DIMMs, NAND is an attractive option. Regardless of what technologies come sooner or come later, be it 3D Xpoint or others, you will still see strong support for NAND. We'll get clever to see how we can minimize the latency impact. I do see 3D Xpoint playing a role here. When that happens is yet to be determined. It's a pretty capable technology. And then there are others that we and other memory vendors are working on that would be beyond 3D Xpoint.
—Gary Hilson is a general contributing editor with a focus on memory and flash technologies for EE Times.
