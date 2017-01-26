Breaking News
Talent Hunt in China's Memory Triangle

Battles among Xi'an, Wuhan and Nanjing
1/26/2017 11:27 AM EST
TOKYO – Let’s face it: Tsinghua Unigroup’s recently revealed plan to build a $30 billion memory chip in Nanjing was unexpected – even by many China watchers. The move is a head-scratcher, considering the uncertainty of China’s memory production even by such a known entity as XMC in Wuhan.


Tsinghua Unigroup’s Nanjing announcement, however, speaks volumes for China’s determination to rule the global memory industry.

China is forging ahead despite a number of challenges. Among the biggest are a shortage of experienced memory chip engineers, a dearth of management expertise and growing scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

In recent months, China’s proposed foreign investment deals were either blocked by or abandoned due to pressure from CIFUS. This sort of pushback makes it almost impossible for Chinese entities to buy foreign memory chip companies lock, stock and barrel.

Chinese media company Sina recently quoted Zhao Weiguo, chief executive of Tsinghua Unigroup, saying at a ceremony earlier this month:

In 2016 we started the construction of the memory base in Wuhan. This year we will build another two semiconductor manufacturing sites in Chengdu and Nanjing. The total investment of the three projects has exceeded $70 billion. Tsinghua Unigroup shoulders the future of IC Industry.

Tsinghua Unigroup’s stepped-up plans are palatable. Critics, however, point out that building a fab is one thing, but operating it is the hard part — especially when it comes to producing something as complex as 3D NAND flash.

Takashi Yunogami, a semiconductor engineer-turned consultant and an author of several books on the Japanese semiconductor industry, was a leading skeptic on the 3D NAND flash fab in Wuhan. However, he recently reversed his position. He told us this week that he has seen recently enough evidence from suppliers of materials and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

Battles over people, equipment and money
Unfolding in China today, observed Yunogami, are battles over recruitment of engineering talent and semiconductor equipment (there is a shortage of some equipment designed to make NAND flash). Equally contentious are regional rivalries in China, with each city upping the ante to invite corporations to set up semiconductor fabs.

Before moving to further analysis of China’s memory production a whole, here’s a recap on who’s who among rising local memory chip vendors.

Brian Matas, vice president responsible for market research at IC insights, listed three key players, as of late last year:

  •     XMC was purchased by Tsinghua Unigroup in July 2016 and set up a holding company called Yangtze River Storage Technology. It has broken ground for a new 300mm 3D NAND flash fab planned to come on-line in late 2017 or early 2018.
  •     Sino King Technology plans to complete a DRAM fab in Hefei in late 2017.
  •     Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit Co. intends a DRAM fab that will begin production in the third quarter, 2018.


Sino King is out?
Of these three, EE Times has learned that Sino King is, most likely, no longer in active operation.

Yukio Sakamoto
Yukio Sakamoto


The company, founded by Yukio Sakamoto, ex-Elpida CEO, tried to recruit 1,000 chip engineers from Japan, Taiwan and Korea, to remedy – head on – China’s shortage of  experienced semiconductor engineers. Although Sino King managed to find 180 Japanese memory engineers willing to relocate, Sakamoto eventually met firm resistance from Chinese investors in Hefei, who refused to pay exorbitant salaries – as much as $887,000 – to senior engineers.

Although Sino King’s salary promises exceeded normal practice in the semiconductor industry, Sakamoto’s action sheds light on China’s ongoing scramble to find the expertise necessary to get their fabs up and running.

Next page: Progress at XMC in Wuhan

m00nshine
User Rank
Author
Re: Fab Cost Estimation
m00nshine   1/28/2017 10:36:33 PM
NO RATINGS
Didn't really follow your response...the quote below is the one I was responding to specifically about the 500k capacity of advanced logic for $28bil, which seems like its either a misquote, or just wrong.

Reached for comment, Dieter Ernst, an East-West Center senior fellow, took 24 hours to confirm that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between Tsinghua Unigroup and Nanjing  ...  Tsinghua also plans to spend $28 billion in Chengdu to build 500,000 wafers per month of advanced logic foundry capacity."

Gondalf
User Rank
Author
Re: Fab Cost Estimation
Gondalf   1/28/2017 4:13:27 PM
NO RATINGS
Remember that this is the estimated cost of the full "site" with all the infrastructures. The expenditure for the Fabs will be a lot lower, so we can not do estimations about the wafer output of the "site", neither if it will be 300mm or 450mm when fully completed many years from now.

There are voices about a 100.000 wafer/month for the first $10B trance of money.

About the size, first of all these are not silicon logic Fabs, moreover they believe to build all the site but all depends on market, if there will be a severe overcapacity of memories they will stop to build some of the modules. They hope that the memory demand will rise forever, it is a bet :)

The world is strange considering that most of the XMC silicon tech comes from IBM in lucrative license :).

m00nshine
User Rank
Author
Fab Cost Estimation
m00nshine   1/27/2017 1:45:19 PM
NO RATINGS
I wouldn't think $28bil even in China would build a fab with 500,000 wafer/month advanced logic capacity. That seems a factor of 10 larger than most single fabs in the industry (~50k/mo).

Truc Giang
User Rank
Author
A new level
Truc Giang   1/27/2017 12:18:33 PM
NO RATINGS
Since 1977, Deng Xiaoping had started "Make China Great Again" policy. After capturing the old and new industries, now they are entering new phase, dominating memory market, wow...

I should have clipped my nose and covered my mouth voting for Trump.

ritzke
User Rank
Apprentice
China Memory Numbers (billions)
ritzke   1/27/2017 11:16:46 AM
NO RATINGS
Good to see Engineer Salaries increase (possibly)

(Fortunately ... or) ... Unfortunately

All of us do not live in China.

i remember when The U.S. had money for Semiconductors like that (China).

abraxalito
User Rank
Author
Near 7 figure salaries
abraxalito   1/26/2017 9:54:37 PM
It's heartening to see engineers salary possibilities increasing - considering that engineers do real work and hedge fund managers merely shift numbers about on pieces of paper, I say bring it on!

