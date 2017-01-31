Nokia Applies IMPACT to IoT Fragmentation
MADISON, Wis. – Lack of security and fragmentation are often cited as basic reasons why the Internet of Things market has been slow to catch fire.
By offering updates to its own IoT platform called IMPACT, unveiled last June, Nokia hopes to provide service providers, enterprises and governments with pre-integrated applications that help alleviate customers’ initial trepidation before plunging into IoT.
During an interview with EE Times, Frank Ploumen, CTO of IoT platform and applications at Nokia, said, “Traditional Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications tend to be point solutions.”
For instance, you pick a specific IoT device with specific protocols to collect data, run a specific application and analyze data at a data center in the backend. This may work for a specific “connected” project, but such an approach “does not scale well,” said Ploumen.
It’s problematic, “because when every time someone changes IoT devices, protocols or applications, those who run services must also change applications in their backend, accordingly.”
The only thing IoT customers should care about is data, said Ploumen. They should be able to depend on the IoT platform to take care of security and scalability, he noted. Nokia boasts that IMPACT (Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things) IoT platform can exactly deliver that.
Nokia is rolling out this week an updated IMPACT platform. New features include support for both NB-IoT and LoRa connectivity, and pre-integrated IoT vertical applications including smart parking, smart lighting and transportation/automotive.
Nokia’s Ploumen believes that the Finnish network equipment giant is uniquely positioned to do the job, with decades of experience in “device management” through mobile phones, set-top boxes and other assets (installed in the field) and its ability to “remotely configure those devices.”
There is no better example than how denial of service attacks occurred last October. A botnet, made up of devices like home Wi-Fi routers and Internet protocol video cameras, sent massive numbers of requests to Dyn's DNS service, which essentially brought the Internet to its knees. Ploumen said that it’s clear “software has limited life,” and the IoT platform must be equipped to remotely configure provisions for devices as the situation changes.
Keys to the newly updated IMPACT IoT platform are real-world applications designed to allow customers to easily build and deploy new IoT services.
One of them is video analytics.
