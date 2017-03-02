REGISTER | LOGIN
Hydrogen Fuel Cells: DOE Finds Faster, Cheaper Catalyst

Recharges fuel cells in 90 seconds
2/3/2017 10:35 AM EST
9 comments
LAKE WALES, Fl. — Today most fuel cells are recharged by stripping hydrogen from natural gas, a method that is efficient but requires fossil fuels. Fuel cells can also be recharged from electrolysis — splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen — but at a impossibly slow rate causing most applications to use natural gas.

Now, however, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has speeded up the hydrogen production process 1,000-times, enabling an electric vehicle fuel cell to be recharged in 90 second using water mixed with a protic ionic liquid that works similarly to the organic proteins in enzymes. The key to their discovery is a cheap nickel-based catalyst which performs the process speedup.

"The nickel catalyst is a molecular complex that is dissolved in the viscous liquid which is a protic ionic liquid," said PNNL's lead researcher on the project, chemist Molly O'Hagan, in an interview with EE Times. "Nickel is an abundant metal compared to platinum which is typically used as a catalyst for this transformation."

The Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's master plan to eliminate the need for fossil fuels in the near future. (Source: PNNL)

The bad news is that it takes more energy input to produce the hydrogen fuel, when using nickel over platinum, however the good news is that the process can virtually synthesize hydrogen from cheap liquids in a fraction of the time previously required using the nickel catalyst.

"The catalyst uses electrons and protons to make the hydrogen fuel very quickly," O'Hagan told us.

Do not look for electric vehicles (EV) to start sporting 90 second recharge fuel cells just yet, however. O'Hagan does not even have a working prototype for EV makers. However, her team is working day and night to reduce the amount of energy required to power the catalyst induces the 90 second refuel goal, and sees no fundamental engineering impediments to prevent eventual success.

"Our fundamental research is focused on understanding how to reduce the energy input without losing the fast rates. We have found that controlling proton delivery is critical to fast rates without loss in energy efficiency. This fundamental understanding will then provide the tools to develop fast and efficient catalysts in the future," O'Hagan concluded.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory chemist Molly O'Hagan explores different catalysts inspired by nature, looking for one that runs fast and efficiently to convert water to hydrogen fuel. (Source: PNNL)
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory chemist Molly O'Hagan explores different catalysts inspired by nature, looking for one that runs fast and efficiently to convert water to hydrogen fuel.
(Source: PNNL)

The hydrogen production rate today is 45 million molecules per second.

Get all the details by downloading the full-text PDF (upper right corner) Controlling Proton Delivery through Catalyst Structural Dynamics.

Funding was provided by the Department of Energy Office of Science.

— R. Colin Johnson, Advanced Technology Editor, EE Times Circle me on Google+

View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
DMcCunney
User Rank
Author
Re: MiddleEast Exit Strategy
DMcCunney   2/4/2017 7:51:53 AM
NO RATINGS
@Doug_S: Even though the US is producing more oil than it uses, we're still dependent on the Middle East because oil is a world market. If Saudi Arabia had a revolution and shut down all their production, oil prices would shoot to $200/bbl which would affect US users just as much as those halfway around the world.

A revolution is Saudi Arabia that would cut off their production isn't something I see as likely.  Remember that the House of Saud came to power in what was essentially a fundamentalist revolution against the previous rulers.  They remember how they got into power, and you can assume they are taking measures to see the same thing doesn't happen to them.  The challenge for the Saudi rulers is modernizig while not upsetting the fundmentalists who form the base of their support.

Oil is a world market, but I'm not sure I see the $200/bbl price if there was a serious crimp in mideast production.  What might cause that?  Political instability in the area is a problem, but with the Saudis as major producer with an interest in keeping things on an even keel, it's a fair bet they'd increase production if another mideast producer had issues.

Natural gas on the other hand isn't a world market, because it is a lot more difficult to ship overseas, and the US isn't really set up for a whole lot of export.

No, we aren't, but I wouldn't be surprised if that changed.  I've heard stories about Germany, for example, exploring buying natural gas from the US.  Europe in general is far more dependent on mideast oil than we are, as European nations mostly lack domestic supplies and must import it.  (And gas prices at the pump in Europe are often deliberately inflated by taxes to reduce consumption in consequence.)  I have no doubt there are folks thinking about how it might be done, and the question is what price point for exported natural gas would make it worth doing.

If hydrogen was used as a vehicle fuel it could be reformed on site using solar input at the well, and used to fuel the trucks and other equipment on site instead of burning it off where there's no pipeline available, so it would be much better for the environment too.

The challenge is actually using hydrogen as a vehicle fuel, but I concur on the advantages.

>Dennis

realjjj
User Rank
CEO
Re: Perpetual-Motion Machines
realjjj   2/4/2017 6:20:03 AM
NO RATINGS
Wonder about desalinization (or waste water) and space applications. Cars will be fine with batteries while oil is done for anyway - has only short term relevance, 5 more years and it's at 10$ or less.

Guess i better explain since someone is bound to be outraged by such a claim.  After cost crossover, renewables do keep getting cheaper while on the consumption side, car as a service with autonomous vehicles greatly accelerates the transition to electric, in terms of miles. Car as a service with ICE is not feasible from a cost perspective and can't ever be since ICE is less energy efficient and gas is a highly processed fuel.

Doug_S
User Rank
Author
Re: MiddleEast Exit Strategy
Doug_S   2/4/2017 4:37:52 AM
NO RATINGS
Even though the US is producing more oil than it uses, we're still dependent on the Middle East because oil is a world market. If Saudi Arabia had a revolution and shut down all their production, oil prices would shoot to $200/bbl which would affect US users just as much as those halfway around the world.

Natural gas on the other hand isn't a world market, because it is a lot more difficult to ship overseas, and the US isn't really set up for a whole lot of export. We've been independent on natural gas production for years, and with fracking produce more than we really know what to do with (it is simply burned off on some wells because they don't have the ability to pipe to somewhere that can use it) The idea that using natural gas reformation to hydrogen is bad because it "depends on fossil fuels" is silly. A better process is welcome, but only if it is cheaper.

If hydrogen was used as a vehicle fuel it could be reformed on site using solar input at the well, and used to fuel the trucks and other equipment on site instead of burning it off where there's no pipeline available, so it would be much better for the environment too.

DMcCunney
User Rank
Author
Re: MiddleEast Exit Strategy
DMcCunney   2/3/2017 6:21:27 PM
NO RATINGS
@R_Colin_Johnson: DoE says it has the technology to make them work without fossil fuel freeing us from the MiddleEast.

The question is how much fossil fuel we actually get from the Middle East now.

I wouldn't call the US energy independent, but we are far less dependant than we used to be.  Resumption of domestic oil production, and increasing use of abundant natural gas in place of oil have dramatically reduced dependence on Middle East sources.  OPEC is largely in tatters because their power rested on control of a scarce resource with the ability to charge high prices in consequence, and as other sources of oil emerged, that control lessened.  OPEC states totally dependent on oil revenues, like Venezuela, are in trouble in consequence.  (Venezuela's government made no attempt to invest high revenues generated by oil in other things that would grow and strengthen their economy and leave them better positioned for the time when oil revenues dropped, and is paying the price now.)

I haven't Looked Stuff Up, and don't know how far the US might be from being able to drop mideast oil imports entirely, but I suspect it is closer than generally assumed.

>Dennis

Kevin Neilson
User Rank
Author
Re: Perpetual-Motion Machines
Kevin Neilson   2/3/2017 5:29:45 PM
NO RATINGS
I don't get it.  Where is the energy coming from?  Do you still have to do electrolysis, but it just works faster with this catalyst? 

jnissen
User Rank
Author
Expensive catalysts still required
jnissen   2/3/2017 4:30:23 PM
NO RATINGS
Interesting work. Still relies upon a precious metal catalyst within the fuel cell itself. The "P" in a PEM fuel cell is platinum. Not a metal that is cheap! If you don't mind having a fortune in precious metal rolling down the street they work great. I read from time to time that nickle catalysts are being explored within the cell itself but long term contamination is still a problem for most. Thanks for the informative article.

R_Colin_Johnson
User Rank
Author
Re: Perpetual-Motion Machines
R_Colin_Johnson   2/3/2017 3:45:16 PM
NO RATINGS
Yes, your car could be run on water--if you wanted to wait around long enough for electrolysis to produce enough hydrogen. This catalyst is supposed to make the process quick, but unfortunately requires too much electricity. Also oil doesn't just come from the Middle East, there are plenty of U.S. suppliers who will oppose the DoE making fuel cells recharging cheaper than buying gas. Probably end-up a military-only technology.

perl_geek
User Rank
Author
Perpetual-Motion Machines
perl_geek   2/3/2017 2:21:28 PM
NO RATINGS
The problem with hydrogen as a fuel, either in a combustion engine or a fuel cell, is its intractability if not chained to a more docile atom. A plausible way to generate it quickly and cheaply, by detaching it from its tranquiliser would certainly be a great help in making it a practical fuel. However, that does not make it a primary source of energy.

What is implied by the article's claims about freedom from reliance on the Middle East is dangerously close to headlines about "How to run your car on water". I'm surprised to see a scientist quoted in an engineering publication saying things like that: could it be an attempt to justify the existence of the DoE?

R_Colin_Johnson
User Rank
Author
MiddleEast Exit Strategy
R_Colin_Johnson   2/3/2017 11:54:48 AM
NO RATINGS
Who said fuel cells were dead? DoE says it has the technology to make them work without fossil fuel freeing us from the MiddleEast.

