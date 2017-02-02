Apple Watch Dominates as Smartwatches Return to Growth
Post a comment
SAN FRANCISCO—Apple Inc.’s Apple Watch logged 63 percent market share in the fourth quarter of 2016 as the global smartwatch market returned to modest growth after two consecutive quarters of declines, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.
Strategy analytics also recently released estimates for the smartphone and tablet market in 2016, saying smartphone shipments increased by 9 percent while tablet shipments declined by 9 percent.
Shipments of smartwatches increased by 1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, reaching 8.2 million units, Strategy Analytics said. Apple shipped some 5.2 million Apple Watch units during the quarter, the firm said.
Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said during the company’s quarterly earnings call earlier this week that the Apple Watch looged its best-ever quarterly sales and was far-and-away the leader in market share among smartwatches. “We couldn’t be more excited about Apple Watch,” Cook said.
South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. maintained its position as the No. 2 seller of smartwatches globally in the fourth quarter with about 10 percent market share, Strategy Analytics said. Samsung’s estimated fourth quarter smartwatch shipments dipped to 800,000, down 38 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, the firm said.
”Samsung introduced its new flagship Gear S3 model relatively late in the quarter and this impacted negatively its overall smartwatch performance,” said Strategy Analytics analyst Steven Waltzer, in a statement.
Smartwatch shipments also increased by 1 percent for the full year 2016, reaching 21.1 million units, according to the report.
Combined, Apple and Samsung accounted for three out of four smartwatches shipped in 2016, Waltzer said.
“Smartwatch growth is recovering slightly due to new product launches from giant Apple and stronger seasonal demand in major developed markets like the U.S. and U.K.,” said Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, in a statement.
In the smartphone market, Apple logged 17.8 percent market share in the fourth quarter, eclipsing Samsung based partly on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall, Strategy Analytics said. The firm estimated that a record 1.5 billion smartphones shipped in 2016.
Both Apple and Samsung suffered double-digit percentage tablet shipment declines in the fourth quarter as the overall market fell by 9 percent, Strategy Analytics said.
—Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry and business news for EE Times.