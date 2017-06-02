Longtime NXP Researcher Snags IEEE Award
Post a comment
SAN FRANCISCO—Marcel Pelgrom, a longtime research at NXP Semiconductors and Philips Electronics who is credited with creating a chip design model used to performance parameters and circuit yield, received the 2017 Gustav Robert Kirchhoff Award Monday (Feb. 6) t the International Solid State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) here.
Pelgrom, who retired from full time work at NXP three years ago and now serves as a consultant, was recognized for "seminal contributions to systematic analysis of random offsets in semiconductor devices and their impact on circuits."
"I feel pretty honored to belong to this rather prestigious group of people that has received this award,” Pelgrom said in an interview with EE Times.
Pelgrom is known for his formulation of the random variation behavior between two otherwise identical components. His model, known as Pelgrom Law, has been widely used in the design of analog devices for many years. The model has also been used in the design of other types of devices like bipolar devices, resistors and capacitors.
"Thirty years ago I derived the model and today there is quite a bit of silicon behind it," Pelgrom said.
According to Pelgrom, his paper, published in 1989 in the IEEE Journal of Solid State Circuits, battles for the title of most widely cited paper with Gordon Moore’s seminal 1965 paper in which he described what is today known as Moore’s Law.
The Gustave Robert Kirchhoff Award is a technical field award presented to individuals for contributions to fundamental aspects of electronic circuits and systems. The award was established in 2003.
Pelgrom is the first recipient of the award to make his contributions in the commercial electronics industry. Previous recipients made contributions in academia and research.
—Dylan McGrath covers the semiconductor industry and business news for EE Times.