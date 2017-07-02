Atomic-scale Electronics Probed
LAKE WALES, Fl. ‐ IBM scientists in Zurich have succeeded in measuring the temperature of individual atoms for the first time. Called scanning probe thermometry, the technique combines the scanning tunneling microscope (STM) that IBM invented with a microelectromechanical system (MEMS).
Scientists already knew how to measure the electrical characteristics of one-dimensional electronics. But, until now, they could not identify the exact location of "hot spots" now made possible with IBM's scanning probe thermometry.
Video link: https://youtu.be/7yjL_TDP_Ss
Scanning probe thermometry measures both the resistance to heat flow and the heat flux, allowing them to infer the precise temperature of a one dimensional single atom electronics as it operates.
(Source: IBM)
"We have measured the thermal conductance of metallic quantum point contacts made of gold down to the single-atom level at room temperature for the first time," IBM Zurich scientist Nico Mosso told EE Times. "This is an important milestone because as the size of electronic devices continues to shrink, very soon, 10 nanometers will no longer be considered 'small scale.' "
Mosso, is lead author of a paper, "Heat transport through atomic contacts," published by Nature Nanotechnology. He said testing of atoms, the smallest possible structure that can be thermally sensed, will be then become even more critical.
"In addition to quantum point contacts of different metals, the technique will also enable scientists to characterize and control heat even in molecular devices," Mosso said.
Measuring the thermal conductance of one-dimensional devices took a MEMS thermal sensor shaped like a trampoline (see photo) combined with the atomic-scale accuracy of an STM. For devices below the 10-nanometer node, identifying one-dimensiona hot-spots will be essential to designing-in reliability, according to IBM. Scanning probe thermometry creates a "hot spot" map of any chip down to the single-atom scale.
The system automatically adapts to the material being scanned, so requires only a "noise free lab" shielded from the magnetic fields, radiation and seismic vibrations to operate.
Next, the researchers will apply the technique to IBM's neuromorphic computers, which they expect to scale to the atomic level in order to replace transistors with one-dimensional circuit elements that combine transistor-like switching with memory.
For all the details read, Heat transport through atomic contacts.
— R. Colin Johnson, Advanced Technology Editor, EE Times
