Micron, Hynix Reportedly Seek Stake in Toshiba
SAN FRANCISCO—Memory chip heavyweights Micon Technology Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. were among five firms to submit bids to acquire a stake in Toshiba Corp.’s memory chip unit by the end of last week, according to reports.
But Toshiba (Tokyo) would prefer to sell a minority stake in its semiconductor business to private equity bidders rather than taking on investment from rival chip firms, the Reuters news service reported Tuesday (Feb. 7).
It was widely reported Tuesday that SK Hynix submitted a bid to acquire a stake in Hynix, with some reports saying the size of the investment would be about $2.6 billion. Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review reported that other bidders include U.S. chip maker Micron Technology Inc., Western Digital Corp. and U.S. investment firm Bain Capital.
According to a separate report by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the giant Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer that operates under the trade name Foxconn, was also among the bidders.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., the world’s No. 1 flash memory chip maker, is not among the companies that submitted a bid to acquire a stake in the Toshiba chip unit, according to the Reuters report, which cites anonymous sources.
Nikkei also reported that Toshiba has stopped accepting bids for a minority stake in its chip business as of Feb. 3.
Greg Wong, an analyst with market research firm Forward Insights, said in an interview with EE Times Tuesday that its hard to speculate what bid will prevail. Wong added that Western Digital is kind of a “natural choice” because of an existing partnership with Toshiba on NAND flash. He added that it has been widely speculated that a Chinese company such as Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. might be keen to invest.
”Tsinghua has been in the news quite a bit in the last one or two years, and it’s well known that they are trying to get into NAND,” Wong said. “So that’s one name that has been bandied about.”