V-Nova Plucks Faroudja’s Patent Portfolio
MADISON, Wis. – The news earlier this week that London-based V-Nova has acquired Faroudja Enterprises’ complete patent portfolio – lock, stock and barrel – speaks volumes about the rapid changes affecting the market in video technologies.
V-Nova, a London-headquartered software company that specializes in advanced signal compression technology, sought Faroudja’s pre- and post-processing video technologies to complement its proprietary video compression scheme, Perseus. V-Nova’s goal is to ride the growing demand by service providers – streaming video companies and broadcasters alike – who are scrambling to offer high-bandwidth content such as Ultra-HD TV, 360 video and VR immersive video.
The news also marks the end of an era for Faroudja, founded by Yves Faroudja, a recipient of three Emmy technology awards and a genuine legend in the video industry. The name Faroudja is familiar to any engineer who has ever worked on projects related to video. The company has been behind almost every video processing and scaling technology development for decades.
Three years ago, Faroudja announced at the NAB conference a new layered video processing scheme, capable of a 35 to 50 percent bit-rate reduction, reportedly designed to work in parallel with the conventional compression path. That technology, which had no adopters at the time of the announcement, appears to have finally found a home at V-Nova.
What has changed?
For operators and service providers, the name of the game is to deliver data and video at a higher speed and lower cost, while dramatically improving transport and storage capacity. In that sense, nothing has really changed in the industry-wide video compression race that has unfolded over the last few decades, observed Michelle Abraham, senior research analyst with media & communications at S&P Global Market Intelligence. It’s always a battle of “economics vs. user experience,” she explained.
As shown above, in order to reliably transmit high-quality video across all types of networks, a variety of video compression and optimization technologies are applied to a broad range of contribution and distribution chains.
The change, though, is that some service providers are no longer waiting for an industry group like MPEG to devise the new standard to meet their requirements.
Instead of upgrading infrastructure in lockstep with the industry’s latest compression standards, operators eagerly try out new tools, applying them to their encoding, transcoding and video optimization chains in order to squeeze more bits from limited bandwidths.
Quick fix?
Myra Moore, president of Digital Tech Consulting Inc., observed, “With the high demand for video over all kinds of networks -- especially narrow and difficult ones -- there's a lot of pressure to find ever-greater ways to fit that video down narrow pipes with more efficient video compression.”
She explained, “That's why there's so much activity around a part of the video ecosystem. There are infrastructure improvements that can help with the problem (5G, ATSC 3.0, for example), but it will be years before new infrastructure is ubiquitous.” In the meantime, the industry is looking to “next-generation codecs like HEVC/H.265 and other methods of optimizing video processing for a quicker fix,” she added.
That’s precisely where V-Nova, now armed with Faroudja’s patents, hopes to come in.
