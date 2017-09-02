World's Fastest PAM4 Signal Explained at DesignCon
Santa Clara, Calif. — PAM4, the modulation coming into use as a solution to serial-data bandwidth problems, has so far been shown to transmit data at rates of 56 Gbps with 112 Gbps on the horizon. Semiconductors will be needed to generate those signals, but what's really possible in terms of higher data rates right now? What if money was no object to achieving the fastest PAM4 signal ever produced?
To realize such a signal, you need one fast waveform generator. At DesignCon 2017, Peter Pupalaikis, VP of Technology Development at Teledyne LeCroy, presented a paper about what's possible in high-speed digital communication over copper, which is needed at both ends of a fiber-optic link.
"Nokia Bell Labs needs the fastest signals, pushing the edge of optical communications," said Pupalaikis. "They will put any amount of money into a project to get more speed from existing fiber." That's because any amount spent to increase capacity in existing optical fiber is less than installing more fiber in the ground.
In a technical paper titled "The Fastest PAM-4 Signal Ever Generated," Pupalaikis said that engineers at Nokia Bell Labs approached Teledyne LeCroy when they wanted to create a waveform generator capable of generating the highest possible data rates. The team was able to achieve a PAM4 signal at 195 Gbaud. Remember that PAM4 encodes two bits per symbol so the data rate was 390 Gbps.
Because no waveform generator capable of those speeds is commercially available, the team had to create their own. In effect, they used the inverse technology used in Teledyne LeCroy's 100-GHz oscilloscope. The LabMaster 10-100Zi oscilloscope uses a technique called digital bandwidth interleaving (DBI), where it breaks the 100-GHz spectrum into three 36-GHz bands, down converts the two higher bands to baseband, digitizes the three signals, and processes them back into a single representation of the original signal for display and further processing. Figure 1 shows a block diagram of the oscilloscope.
The team built a digital-to-analog converter using the reverse technology (Figure 2).
Pupalaikis noted that each of the three DAC's had a bandwidth of 30 GHz. That's not quite the same as the 36-GHz oscilloscope channels, but it was close enough to prove that creating a 100-GHz waveform generator is possible. To verify the output signal, the team used a Teledyne LeCroy 100-GHz oscilloscope. Figure 3 shows the PAM4 output.
Figure 4 shows the actual waveform generator. It's not exactly ready for production, but it did prove what's possible. Thus, we may see 400-Gbps electrical signals driving a single optical fiber. Currently, 400 Gbps is created using eight 56-Gbps channels. This technology could reduce the number of lanes to four.
If the DBI technology can be extended to four 30-GHz to 36-GHz channels, then we could see bandwidths of, say, 125 GHz and data rates of nearly 500 Gbps per channel. Combining two channels at that data rate could result in 1-Tbps data rates using PAM4. That seems feasible, though the wider bandwidths (higher frequencies) will likely create problems still unseen at today's data rates.
