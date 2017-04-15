MIPI Goes Beyond Mobile, Camera
MADISON, Wis. -- The specification originally designed to connect a mobile-phone camera to a host processor has come a long way. After earning universal respect within the mobile ecosystem, this successful spec is moving decisively beyond mobile.
The MIPI Alliance just last week unveiled MIPI CSI-2 v2.0. The new spec, according to the industry group, can now respond to complex imaging needs of IoT, wearables, AR/VR, drones and automotive systems.
We recently caught up with Haran Thanigasalam, Intel senior platform architect and MIPI Alliance Camera Workgroup Chairman via phone, asked him to break it down for us.
Below is an excerpt of our conversation.
EE Times: Who’s driving the new MIPI CSI-2 v2.0 spec?
Haran Thanigasalam: Many original MIPI Alliance members, who were in the mobile business, are now moving into such new fields as IoT and automotive. They’re driving the spec’s evolution.
EE Times: What uses are pushing the limits of camera, imaging and vision technologies?
Thanigasalam: We are seeing a broader set of vision applications. They include video streaming, image sensors capable of handling multiple data types, and sensor fusion for ADAS.
Some of the key features of MIPI CSI-2 v2.0 are very much directed toward what’s now required by Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) cars.
EE Times: Tell us the key new features developed for CSI-2 v2.0, with focus on automotive.
Thanigasalam: There are five. But three are of particular importance to automotive.
First is the enhancement of High Dynamic Range and Signal to Noise Ratio.
EE Times: Give me an example of how such improvements affect automotive.