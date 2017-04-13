REGISTER | LOGIN
5 Unresolved Issues Facing Robo-cars

Tech is key to 'self-driving' — or is it?
4/13/2017 05:45 PM EDT
MADISON, Wis. – Almost a year ago Elon Musk famously proclaimed: “I really consider autonomous driving a solved problem.”

Given all the advancements of Artificial Intelligence and a rash of announcements about business and technology firms partnering to develop robo-cars, the self-driving promise seems self-evident.

Tech companies and carmakers are sticking to a self-imposed deadline to roll out sometime between 2019 and 2021 their first Level 4/Level 5 autonomous cars. Nobody is publicly backpedaling — at least not yet.

The business and investment community understands — and encourages — these business aspirations for autonomous vehicles.

Under the hood, though, the engineering community is staring at multiple problems for which they don’t yet have technological solutions.

At the recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology-hosted event called the “Brains, Minds and Machines Seminar” series, Amnon Shashua, co-founder and CTO of Mobileye, spoke bluntly: “When people are talking about autonomous cars being just around the corner, they don’t know what they are talking about.”

MIT video:

But Shashua is no pessimist. As a business executive, Shashua said, “We are not waiting for scientific revolution, which could take 50 years. We are only waiting for technological revolution.”

Open questions
Given these parameters, what open questions still need a technological revolution to be answered?

Consumers have already seen pod cars scooting around Mountain View, Calif. An Uber car — in autonomous driving mode — recently collided with a left-turning SUV driven by a human in Arizona.

It’s time to separate the “science-project” (as Shashua calls it) robotic car — doing a YouTube demo on a quiet street — from the commercially viable autonomous vehicle that carmakers need but don’t have.

As EE Times listened to Mobileye’s CTO, as well as several scholars, numerous industry analysts and an entrepreneur working on “perception” in robo-cars, the list of “open issues” hobbling the autonomous vehicle industry has gotten longer.

Some issues are closely related, but in broad strokes, we can squeeze them into five bins: 1) autonomous cars’ driving behavior (negotiating in dense traffic), 2) more specific and deeper “reinforcement” for learning and edge cases, 3) testing and validation (can we verify safety on AI-driven cars?), 4) security and anti-tampering (preventing a driverless car from getting hacked), and 5) the more philosophical but important question of “how good is good enough” (because autonomous cars won’t be perfect).

Let’s break it down.

perl_geek
Author
Deja Vu?
perl_geek   4/15/2017 12:48:56 PM
Back when journalists were awestruck by machines that could do arithmetic, hence were "giant electronic brains", it was confidently asserted that they would soon be translating human languages, understanding speech, and doing various other intellectual tasks.

It was only when researchers set out to program the solutions that the extent of our ignorance became apparent. (Along with the embarrassing fact that it turned out to be much easier to simulate PhDs than toddlers.) Only when you set out to address processes in detail do you begin to realise all the things you don't understand.

The current state of self-driving cars looks very reminiscent of AI in the 1950s; unjustified optimism based on enthusiastic ignorance.

DMcCunney
Author
Re: Where are the robo-trains?
DMcCunney   4/14/2017 4:14:58 PM
@perl_geek: so why are there still meatsacks on board freight trains? Is it union resistance?

I think that's a good part of it.  But the same issues that confront self-driving cars face autonomous trains.  Grade crossings are problematic, as is the condition of the track.

A great deal of modern computing, (hardware, software, and mathematics), can trace its roots to MIT's Model Railway Club.  Simulation hardware is as close as the nearest toyshop.

And a good bit of modern hacker culture has roots there as well, as a perusal of the Jargon File will make clear.

Wouldn't trains be a more fruitful line of immediate research than automobiles?

If "fruitful" is defined as "the amount of money to be made from doing this", automobiles will be immensely more fruitful when current challenges are met and surmounted.

>Dennis

DMcCunney
Author
Re: Where are the robo-trains?
DMcCunney   4/14/2017 4:07:48 PM
@elizabethsimon: Remote control has been used for years in switchyards. I remember seeing a warning sign to that effect when I lived near Klamath Falls about 10 years ago. I think that booster engines (in the middle and end of long trains) are currently remotely controled from the lead engine although it may be partly autonomous operation based on force sensors.

AFAIK, that's correct.  There is no need for a human being in the helper units when they can be controlled remotely from the lead engine.  There is still knowledge and skill required of the engineer in the ledd unit, in things like the proper rate at which to accelerate from a standing start to take up slack in the couplings without causing problems, and the converse need to slow at the correct rate when needed.

I suspect that union resistance plays a big part in the slow move to autonomous operations.

Yes.  The railroad brotherhoods have been dragging their heels intensely to preserve union jobs. Brakemen were an early job eliminated because they simply weren't needed, and went largely over the union's dead bodies.  Dispatchers were another job whose number were reduced, because better communications removed the need for local towers and dispatchers.  Entire roads could be dispatched and controlled from one central office.

There were lots of fights over the efforts to drop cabooses, because of the claims that a conductor in the caboose with an elevated vantage point from the rear of the train was an important safety factor.  Non-union outfits like the Florida East Central which had dropped cabooses simply pointed to spotless safety records and said "Yeah, right."

>Dennis

elizabethsimon
Author
Re: Where are the robo-trains?
elizabethsimon   4/14/2017 1:53:59 PM
Remote control has been used for years in switchyards. I remember seeing a warning sign to that effect when I lived near Klamath Falls about 10 years ago. I think that booster engines (in the middle and end of long trains) are currently remotely controled from the lead engine although it may be partly autonomous operation based on force sensors.

I suspect that union resistance plays a big part in the slow move to autonomous operations.

The person I knew who worked for a railroad no longer works there so my information is several years old.

perl_geek
Author
Where are the robo-trains?
perl_geek   4/14/2017 12:35:57 PM
Solutions to complex problems usually evolve from solutions to simple ones. There's a vastly less difficult traffic environment than city streets or even freeways; railway rights-of-way.

Apart from  the odd urban Toonerville Trolley, there are very few railways that are even remotely controlled, let alone autonomous. Remotely hitting moving targets in Afghanistan would seem to be a lot harder than not hitting mostly stationary things in North America, so why are there still meatsacks on board freight trains? Is it union resistance?

A great deal of modern computing, (hardware, software, and mathematics), can trace its roots to MIT's Model Railway Club.  Simulation hardware is as close as the nearest toyshop.

Wouldn't trains be a more fruitful line of immediate research than automobiles?

imispgh
Rookie
Testing with a Scenario Matrix - Human Guinea Pigs and Simulation
imispgh   4/14/2017 11:14:57 AM
Excellent article. Very nice to see folks acknowledge the limitations of AI.  Not only in safety but how long it will take to gather the data needed. RAND did a study that shows it would take 11 billion miles just to prove AP is only 20% better than people. Hundreds of billions to prove AP is twice as good.  What is needed here is a true systems engineering approach. Machine learning, data from the insurance industry, NHTSA etc and assistance from folks in the community including traffic engineers and academics to create simulations of scenarios and variations of them.  We should also stop using human Guinea pigs to other data and test. It is needlessly reckless and unnecessary.

This brings me to testing.  How is baseline testing, for each autonomous level, going to be accomplished by the industry and government to assure all the critical scenarios and variations of the scenarios are met by everyone? Will testing ensure each manufacture handles the same minimum set of scenarios and handles them the same way? All to ensure that if people switch vehicle brands they do not make inadvertent mistakes due to the differences? Will the integrated sensors be tested to ensure the most accurate data possible is used during every scenario and that the data is double if not triple verified by other sensors or data? If all of this does not occur how is anyone assured any minimum level of due diligence is done? The industry needs to create minimum testable scenario and integrated sensor standards, or a Scenario Matrix, and use it to test these systems. It can be done by autonomous level and involve simulation, test tracks and controlled real-world testing.

Regarding cybersecurity. There are very few organizations, commercial or government, that handled the most important area to protect - Privileged Account Security, Until they do you have to assume these vehicles will get hacked. Given that there can be no outside access to the systems nor should any code every be given out as open source. (Yes I know these things are already happening.)

Regarding V2X. How do you ensure V2X can meet the real real-time requirements of any one vehicle let alone many in a chain-reactive thread? Has someone calculated the order in which critical systems need data, the frame rate expectations of that data, the electro-mechanical delays of acting on that data and the chain reaction with other entities? At low and high rates of speed including when they are closing on each other? And that in many cases data will never be able to be retransmitted to ensure critical windows are not missed? There appears to be a lot of work on low latency and data accuracy. But are the real-time critical needs actually understood? Has someone ran those thread times with wide area networks to see the full chain -reaction thread timing for critical tasks? (And forget about satellite shots. That delay will not work.)

I go into more details here - Due Diligence Recommendations for Autonomous and Driverless Industry

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/due-diligence-recommendations-mobile-autonomous-industry-dekort

My Background – 15 Years - Systems Engineer, Program Manager and Engineering Manager for Lockheed Martin – Aircraft Simulation, NORAD and the Aegis Weapon System. Commercial IT Project Manager for 11 years. Post 9/11 DoD/DHS Whistleblower - http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=4468728
